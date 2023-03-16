How to watch MTG Arena Championship 2: March 2022-2023 season

The winner and finalist of the Arena Championship earn an invite to Worlds.

Showcasing Magic: The Gathering formats Draft and Historic, the Arena Championship has a $200,000 prize pool and features a total of 32 players.

Every four months throughout an MTG Premier Play season, there’s an Arena Championship. Players qualify to compete in the elite tournament through Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events. The finalist and winner of the MTG Arena Championship earn a direct invite to the Magic World Championship in Las Vegas that will take place from Sept. 22 to 24.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming MTG Arena Championship.

Where can I watch the MTG Arena Championship?

Fans can watch all the action unfold at the MTG Arena Championship 2 over the course of two days on March 18 and 19. The gameplay starts at 11am CT each day and the broadcast is on Twitch.

Casting the live broadcast are veteran broadcasters and MTG players Maria Bartholdi, Haiyue Yu, Mani Davoudi, Will Hall, Corey Baumeister, and Tannon Grace.

What is the Arena Championship format?

Unlike the All Will Be One Pro Tour tabletop tournament, the Arena Championship is only played over the course of two days. The two formats for the second Arena Championship of the 2022-2023 season are Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft and Historic.

Day one showcases three rounds of ONE Draft, followed by three rounds of Historic Constructed. The second day starts with three more rounds of Historic Constructed and then advances to the top-eight playoff rounds, which are also played in Historic Constructed.

Who’s competing at the MTG Arena Championship 2?

A total of 32 players qualified to compete at the second MTG Arena Championship for the 2022-2023 season. Players qualified through an “At-large Qualification,” or through a monthly Arena Qualifier Weekend. A full list of the players and how they qualified can be found on the MTG website.