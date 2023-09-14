MTG anime card prices are plummeting after Wilds of Eldraine launch

The return of Magic: The Gathering bonus sheets for the Wilds of Eldranie Standard-legal launch has proven to be impactful and fun in Limited formats, while a majority of the anime confetti foil cards are losing value on the secondary market.

The release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) on Sept. 8 brought about a decline in price for unique anime cards within the Enchanting Tales bonus sheet. The bonus sheet consisted of 63 reprinted MTG Enchantments, with 20 of those cards getting an alternative art anime confetti foil borderless frame treatment. Only Rare and Mythic Rare reprints received the special treatment and were only available to pull from WOE collector booster packs.

Each collector booster pack has around a 2.8 percent chance of containing a confetti foil anime Enchanting Tales card, according to WotC. Prices for the foil anime cards on the secondary market heading into prerelease were absurdly high, with cards like Rhystic Study and Doubling Season valued at around $500.

The global release of WOE on Sept. 8 naturally brought secondary market prices down. But as of writing on Sept. 14, a majority of the foil anime Enchanting Tales cards are continuing to plummet in value.

Doubling Season went from almost $500 to $140, while cards like Smothering Tithe and Rhystic Study also dropped over $100. At time of writing, only four anime Enchanting Tales cards remain valued at over $100, and 11 are now priced at $55 or less.

The prices of cards can drop for a number of reasons, but it seems like the main cause of the anime Enchanting Tales’ value deprivation is a lack of demand on the secondary market. The decreases may have also been caused by price fatigue. And yet despite the huge drops in prices, many of the anime Enchanting Tales cards are still worth chasing in WOE collector booster packs.

The next MTG set dropping is Commander Doctor Who on Oct. 13, followed by Lost Caverns of Ixalan sometime in November.

