MTG Alechmy spoiler Artillery Enthusiast fuels Madness and Modified decks

Red decks within the Magic: The Gathering Historic and Alchemy formats are getting a solid upgrade via the Neon Dynasty: A22 spoiler Artillery Enthusiast.

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty mechanic Modified hasn’t had a huge impact on competitively viable MTG decks. But the Neon Dynasty: A22 spoiler Artillery Enthusiast, revealed by TheOneJame today, could change that. The goblin artificer also provides value via the digital-only Seek mechanic, synergizing with decks that want to discard cards from hand.

Artillery Enthusiast

Image via WotC

CMC : R

: R Type : Creature—Goblin Artificer

: Creature—Goblin Artificer Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Static ability : Modified creatures you control have Menace

: Modified creatures you control have Menace ETB ability: When Artillery Enthusiast enters the battlefield, you may discard a card. If you do, Seek a card with a mana value equal to that card’s mana value.

Seek is an MTG digital-only mechanic that chooses a random card from your deck and puts it in your hand. Within a specific build, like Madness in Historic, Goblin Artificer will provide gas at all stages of a match. Providing Menace to all creatures that are Modified is powerful too, especially in an MTG deck that has low-cost and low-stat creatures.

The downside to Artillery Enthusiast is that it’s a 1/1 that can easily get removed from the battlefield, putting a thorn in Modification decks that are relying upon it. Seek can have its downsides too, especially if the random card chosen isn’t what you need at that specific time.

Players can experiment with Artillery Enthusiast on March 17 with the release of Neon Dynasty: A22 via MTG Arena.