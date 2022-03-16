MTG Alchemy Swarm Saboteur and Jukai Liberator increase Ninja ranks

Two new digital-only Ninja cards, Swarm Saboteur and Jukai Liberator will join the Magic: The Gathering Alchemy and Historic formats via Neon Dynasty: A22.

Wizards of the Coast included the Ninjutsu mechanic into Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty but kept the cards to a minimum as to not overshadow the main theme of the set, which was Enchantments and Artifacts. With the release of Neon Dynasty: A22 on March 17, Swarm Saboteur and Jukai Liberator will join the existing ranks of ninjas within the Alchemy and Historic formats via MTG Arena.

Jukai Liberator

Image via WotC

CMC : 2G

: 2G Type : Creature—Snake Ninja

: Creature—Snake Ninja Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Ninjutsu cost : 1G

: 1G Ability: Whenever Jukai Liberator deals combat damage to a player, choose land or nonland. Seek a permanent card of the chosen kind.

Having 3/3 stats on a three-drop is decent, and even better via Ninjutsu as a two-drop. Jukai Liberator’s ability is unique, in that it taps into the digital-only Seek mechanic. Getting a random land is good when mana starved or ramping, but getting a random non-land permanent means there might be more whiffs than high-rolls.

Swarm Saboteur

Image via WotC

CMC : 1B

: 1B Type : Creature—Human Ninja

: Creature—Human Ninja Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/1

: 2/1 Ninjutsu cost : 1B

: 1B Keyword : Deathtouch

: Deathtouch Ability: Whenever Swarm Saboteur deals combat damage to a player, Conjure a card named Virus Beetle into your hand.

Similar to Jukai Liberator, Swarm Saboteur utilizes a digital-only MTG Arena mechanic, but a much better one via Conjure. When a card is Conjured, it appears from nothing, meaning it doesn’t have to be in a player’s main deck or sideboard. Swarm Saboteur essentially creates a copy of Virus Beetle for only two mana while dealing direct damage to an opponent. And as an added bonus, has Deathtouch, providing value long after it entered the battlefield.

Players can test out both of these ninjas in the MTG colors Black and Green with the release of Neon Dynasty: A22 on March 17.