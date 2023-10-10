MTG Alchemy Eldraine drops into Arena, featuring new cards and big nerfs

New digital-only Magic: The Gathering cards will drop into MTG Arena on Oct. 10 through Alchemy Wilds of Eldraine along with nerfs to Orcish Bowmasters and The One Ring.

Wizards of the Coast continues to support the digital-only MTG format through Arena with another Alchemy drop containing 30 new cards with Wilds of Eldraine themes on Oct. 10. Players will get the opportunity to collect the new cards and test out the format through a Premier Draft Wilds of Eldraine Alchemy limited time event, which will run from Oct. 10 to 16.

Also taking place within MTG Arena through the month of October are Secret Lair Princess Bride and The Evil Dead card sleeves showing up in the shop. The Standard format will take center stage at the Arena Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend tournaments.

Alchemy MTG Arena Eldraine nerfs

Two of the most powerful cards from Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth were digitally nerfed through the Alchemy Eldraine drop onto MTG Arena. No other Alchemy cards were rebalanced from the launch on Oct. 10.

Orcish Bowmasters Alchemy MTG Arena

Orcish Bowmasters Alchemy | Image via WotC

The Orc Archer Orcish Bowmasters will no longer have its ETB trigger within the MTG Arena Alchemy format. It still has Flash, though, and the trigger will still take place whenever an opponent draws a card that isn’t the first one drawn that turn.

The One Ring Alchemy MTG Arena

The One Ring Alchemy | Image via WotC

Adding a Burden counter to The One Ring has become slightly more expensive, now costing one mana of any color and tapping The One Ring to activate putting a Burden counter on the Legendary Artifact. No other changes were applied to The One Ring.

New MTG Arena Alchemy Eldraine cards

A total of 30 new digital-only MTG Arena cards will get uploaded into the Alchemy format on Oct. 10. Players can preview all the Eldraine Alchemy cards on the WotC website.

Talion’s Throneguard | Image via WotC Cerise, Slayer of Fear Alchemy | Image via WotC Hex, Kellan’s Companion Alchemy | Image via WotC High Fae Prankster Alchemy | Image via WotC Steady Tortoise Alchemy | Image via WotC

Potential standouts from the Eldraine Alchemy batch include a new Faerie Wizard with Flash and Bargain called Talion’s Throneguard. A human knight with First Strike and Lifelink in the MTG color White called Cerise, Slayer of Fear features a post-combat main phase triggered ability.

A Legendary dog with Haste drops into the color Green, while Dragon typal gets support through Draconic. Dimir Faeries and Rogues have additional support through High Fae Prankster. And a feisty rabbit pairs with Steady Tortoise through an Adventure card, supporting Aggro and Stompy strategies.

Players can check out all the new Alchemy Eldraine cards through MTG Arena starting on Oct. 10 and compete in Alchemy Draft for a limited time.

