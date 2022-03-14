MTG Alchemy Bellowsbreath Ogre introduces new Intensity keyword mechanic

Wizards of the Coast had added a new digital-only mechanic to Magic: The Gathering Arena called Intensity, found on today’s Alchemy spoiler, Bellowsbreath Ogre.

Intensity is a new digital-only keyword mechanic that was introduced today via the MTG Alchemy spoiler Bellowsbreath Ogre, scheduled to release via MTG Arena on March 17. WotC kicked off the Neon Dynasty: A22 spoiler season over the weekend at the NEO Championship, revealing a total of six new cards. Bellowsbreath Ogre was one of the new previews revealed today, a three-drop 3/3 that uses the new digital-only keyword Intesity.

Bellowsbreath Ogre

CMC : 2R

: 2R Type : Artifact creature—Ogre Shaman

: Artifact creature—Ogre Shaman Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Keyword : Intensity starting at one

: Intensity starting at one Ability: Whenever Bellowsbreath Ogre attacks, it deals damage equal to its Intensity to any target, then Perpetually increases its Intesity by one.

Intensity is a form of a counter on Bellowsbreath Ogre in that it deals damage to any target based on where the counter for it is at. It starts at one and increases by one each time the ogre shaman attacks. Being able to hit any target is powerful within the MTG Alchemy format, especially on a Red card.

Multiple attacks from Bellowsbreath Ogre will have the potential to quickly wipe out an opponent’s board state on the battlefield or hit an opponent directly to end games. As a three-drop 3/3, the ogre shaman has decent stats that also synergizes with Foundry Beetle, an MTG Alchemy spoiler that dropped earlier today.

Players can test out the new Intensity mechanic and Bellowsbreath Ogre when Neon Dynasty: A22 releases via MTG Arena on March 17.