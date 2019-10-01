MPL Throne of Eldraine season showcases new MTG Standard meta and rule changes

Week one of the Magic Pro League Throne of Eldraine season begins with the Sapphire Division and a first glance at the new Magic: The Gathering Standard metagame.

With the release of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set last week on MTG Arena, the Magic Pro League (MPL) Eldraine season kicks off this week. The pros will compete for a day-one bye to Mythic Championship VII.

The Sapphire Division contains top pros such as MTG hall of famer Reid Duke, Martin Jůza, and Rei Sato. Each of the eight MPL players have put a unique spin on potential tier-one decks.

Reid Duke: Selesnya Adventure

Martin Jůza: Jeskai Fires

Rei Sato: Bant Golos

Lucas Esper Berthoud: Simic Food

Jessica Estephan: Bant Food

Piotr Głogowski: Golgari Adventure

Alexander Hayne: Bant Golos

John Rolf: Golgari Adventure

Wizards of the Coast has made adjustments to the Eldraine MPL season, tweaking the playoff brackets featured on MPL Weekly via Twitch. The top two players following the round robin matches will face off in a best-of-three upper bracket match. The winner will advance to the grand finals and the loser will face the top player from the lower bracket.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

In addition, players must use the same decklist for the round robin matches and the playoffs. The round robin series are played early in the week, but the matches aren’t aired on Twitch.

The top-four players who will compete in the ELD season division playoffs are determined by record following the round robin matches. If more than four MPL players finish the round robin games with a record of 4-3, the top four will be determined through tiebreaker matches.

Related: MTG Throne of Eldraine cards worth money so far

MPL Weekly, a Magic Twitch series, airs Oct. 5 at 2pm CT and will feature the top-four players in the Sapphire Division via MTG Arena.