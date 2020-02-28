MagicFest Turin Italy canceled due to coronavirus concerns

After monitoring coronavirus reports in Italy for the past week, ChannelFireball and Wizards of the Coast have opted to cancel MagicFest Turin, the organizations announced today.

Before it was canceled due to reports of the coronavirus spreading, MagicFest Turin was set to take place on April 3 with a Grand Prix tournament in the Modern format.

“The safety of MagicFest attendees is of the utmost importance to us and we have been monitoring the situation in Italy closely,” ChannelFireball said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling.”

In the past week, the number of reported cases in Italy rose to 650 with 17 deaths, according to The Washington Post. Many players in the Magic community were expecting the cancellation, though. And for MTG streamer and competitor Amazonian, it’s an “unfortunate, but smart move.”

Players who already signed up for the tournament or purchased MagicFest tickets are expected to receive a full refund. ChannelFireball plans to explore an alternative city in Europe to reschedule the event.

“We regret any disappointment this may cause, and are actively exploring different dates and cities in Europe for rescheduling this event,” ChannelFireball said. “If you have already registered for events or packages at Magicfest Turin, those purchases will be automatically refunded.”

A total of 11 towns in Italy are under quarantine for two weeks, according to BBC. Canceling MagicFest Turin this far in advance allows players to adjust plans while not worrying about potential exposure or further spreading of the virus.