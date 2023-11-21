MagicCon Chicago promo honors famous Windy City snapping turtle

Wizards of the Coast will kick off the first Pro Tour of 2024 at MagicCon Chicago, which will feature Counterspell and Ponder as Magic: The Gathering promos for the event.

MagicCon Chicago is scheduled to run from Feb. 23 to 25, and it will feature the first Pro Tour of 2024 and other big events like the 75,000 Standard Open. Two promos for the event were revealed by WotC today, showing off a full art Counterspell as the badge promo card. Attendees can also cash in on a full art Ponder reprint, illustrated by Jay Ryan, upon spending more than $150 in a single transaction at the official store, according to WotC.

Ponder MagicCon promo | Image via WotC Counterspell MagicCon promo | Image via WotC

Artwork for Ponder has gathered attention, with members of the MTG community in a Reddit thread noticing similarities between the famous Windy City turtle called Chonk. The enormous snapping turtle made headlines in 2023 after two locals shared a video of Chonk by the water. Jay Ryan was likely inspired by Chonk, as the Ponder art features a giant turtle sinking its claws into a Chicago-style hot dog and a slice of pizza that looks like Lou Malnati’s. There’s even a donut in the art, potentially honoring Old Fashioned Donuts on Michigan Avenue.

Badges for MagicCon Chicago went on sale Nov. 27 through the event website. Prices range from $40 to over $800 depending on the package. WotC is offering deals on badges through a Cyber Week promotion that ends on Dec. 5.

MagicCon Chicago will showcase the first Pro Tour of 2024, featuring Standard gameplay following the release of Murders at Karlov Manor. Qualifiers for the Pro Tour in Chicago will get played through Murders of Karlov Manor Sealed and Draft. A Standard Constructed 75,000 special tournament will also take place at MagicCon Chicago, open to all players who are willing to pay the $150 entry fee. A Secret Lair Showdown is also slated to take place, featuring Spell Pierce, Murkside Regent, and Dark Ritual as the promo cards for the tournament.

Players interested in attending MagicCon Chicago can purchase badges and more through the event’s website.