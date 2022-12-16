Magic: The Gathering Trevor Project Secret Lair sets million-dollar charity record

Support for the LGBTQIA2S+ Trevor Project exceeded expectations earlier this year with the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair charity raising over $1 million.

Wizards of the Coast launched Pride Across the Multiverse on May 4, showcasing a variety of unique MTG cards within a Secret Lair drop. Each card was exclusively illustrated by LGBTQIA2S+ artists for the charity drop, with 50 percent of the proceeds getting donated directly to the Trevor Project. And the Magic community responded by purchasing almost 60,000 boxes from the Secret Lair drop, raising $1,337,850 for the Trevor Project, WotC revealed today.

The Secret Lair drop ran from May 4 to June 30, featuring eight cards with extended art treatment and in foil or non-foil. The artists who worked on the Pride Across the Multiverse Secret Lair were Merlin G.G, Kieran Yanner, Winona Nelson, Ricardo Bessa, Peo Michie, Jarari Weathers, and Lauren YS.

Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast also runs other charity events throughout the year, contributing proceeds to Extra Life, Black Girls CODE, and the World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts. The Pride Across the Multiverse charity was the first of its kind but probably not the last.

Over 1.8 million LGBTQ youth every year struggle with suicide in the U.S., which is where the Trevor Project steps in. The Trevor Project provides 24/7 support to young LGBTQ people, offering services from mental health to crisis counseling.

Money raised for the Trevor Project through the Pride Across the Multiverse Secret Lair drop broke every WotC charitable record. Continuing upon the success of the charity, WotC is partnering with the Trevor Project through the Every Single One campaign. No future charity drops like Pride Across the Multiverse have been revealed at time of writing.