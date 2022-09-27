Magic: The Gathering to feature Pokémon holofoil pattern in upcoming set

A new Magic: The Gathering “Collection Booster” will be featuring a new foil treatment—though it may seem that it was already used in the Pokémon Trading Card Game before.

As reported by Pokémon website PokéBeach, the upcoming Unfinity set from Magic: The Gathering, which will be a part of the TCG’s “Unsanctioned” sets, will use the galaxy holofoil treatment seen on some Pokémon cards. This was used in 1996, particularly in the Japanese cards featured in the 1996 Base Set.

The galaxy holofoil treatment was last used in a Pokémon TCG set in 2011, with the release of the Call of Legends expansion. Since then, it was just featured on some promo cards and did not see official use on expansion cards.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

As for the Unfinity set, it’ll be released on Oct. 7 as an Unsanctioned or “Un” set, meaning it will be more of a spinoff set that is made for a more casual play compared to the official and major expansion sets intended for the competitive scene. It will also feature a space theme in the aesthetic of its cards, further solidifying how the galaxy foil treatment was used in the cards of the set

“Get ready to blast off to an out-of-this-world sci-fi carnival. Unfinity is Magic’s newest Un-set…in space!…with hilarious mechanics including stickers and attractions, plus flashy new Galaxy Foils,” the set’s official description reads.

Pre-orders for the Unfinity set are still ongoing. You may visit its official website to know more.