Magic: The Gathering has big plans for San Diego Comic-Con

Returning to one of the largest Comic-Cons in the world, Magic: The Gathering is announcing the new fall set during a Saturday SDCC panel while showing off Eternal-Gods from MTG War of the Spark.

Mark Rosewater is running a Magic: The Gathering panel in which the new fall set (code-named “Archery”) will have its official name revealed, along with a few possible spoilers. “Archery” is a big deal in MTG Standard, as its release will trigger rotation which removes Ixalan, Rivals of Ixalan, Dominaria, and M19 from the Standard format.

Mark Rosewater on Twitter SDCC just announced their schedule. I'm doing it solo on Saturday at 6:30 pm.

In addition to talking about the new fall set, Rosewater might reveal further details surrounding the new format coming to MTG Arena in the fall. As a way to prevent rotated out cards from becoming useless on Magic: The Gathering Arena, a new exclusive format is being released.

Not only is big news about the future of MTG being revealed at SDCC, but so is collectors set featuring the four God-Eternals from War of the Spark. Titled, Dragons Endgame, the exclusive features new artwork of God-Eternal Oketra, Rhonas, Kefnet, and Bontu. A fifth card has also been added featuring Nicol Bolas Dragon-God

The artwork on the five exclusive cards is illustrated by Adam Paquette and can be displayed with a double-sided sleeve that can unfold. Exclusive to SDCC, Dragons Endgame costs $99.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18 to 21, with the Magic: The Gathering panel hosted by Mark Rosewater taking place on Saturday at 6:30pm PT.