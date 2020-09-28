Magic collaboration with The Walking Dead to be revealed on Oct. 4

Wizards of the Coast revealed more information about the Magic: The Gathering and AMC’s The Walking Dead Secret Lair crossover today. The cards will be available for pre-order from Oct. 4 to 12 and will be legal in Eternal formats. WotC also hinted at iconic characters from the show making appearances on special cards.

The Walking Dead collaboration was recently teased during the Zendikar Rising spoiler stream, but only one card was revealed. Fans got their first look at the Bicycle Girl zombie token card, which included flavor text from popular Walking Dead character Rick Grimes. Other cards, including Negan, the Cold-Blooded and Michonne, Ruthless Survivor, have since been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter and Gamespot, respectively.

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Michonne, Ruthless Survivor is a Black-Green five drop that creates two Walker tokens when it enters the battlefield. As long as Michonne is equipped, she must block if able. And whenever Michonne and at least two Zombies attack, she gains indestructible until the end of the turn. It’s unclear if a particular artifact or weapon will be available in the set for Michonne to use, but fans can likely expect a unique item to make an appearance.

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Negan, the Cold-Blooded is a Red-White-Black five drop that allows each player to make their opponent sacrifice a creature. Whenever an opponent sacrifices a creature, you create a Treasure token.

The two new cards offer fun mechanics while representing the characters accurately. Other famous characters such as Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon could also make their MTG debuts.

Clayton Neuman, the vice president of games and entertainment at AMC networks, elaborated on the limited-edition cards. “Each of the cards have mechanics that are inspired by either the characters or the elements of The Walking Dead universe that they represent,” Neuman told The Hollywood Reporter. “And these mechanics are brand new to the world of Magic.”

WotC confirmed that more cards will be revealed before the full reveal on Talking Dead, so make sure to follow the Secret Lair Twitter account for more information. The rest of the cards will be revealed during a special episode of Talking Dead on Oct. 4 at 10pm CT. Fans can purchase the set for $49.99 on the official Secret Lair website.