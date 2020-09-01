Magic collaborates with AMC’s The Walking Dead in upcoming Secret Lair drop

Is there a universe where there's a Negan or Daryl foil zombie card?

Wizards of the Coast teased two new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops during the launch of Zendikar Rising spoiler season this morning, including a collaboration with AMC’s hit zombie show, The Walking Dead.

A special MTG Secret Lair drop featuring cards and flavor text from The Walking Dead is arriving later this year.

One last piece of Secret Lair news: We have an exciting collaboration with AMC’s “The Walking Dead”! More info soon. pic.twitter.com/WjJdIsQpeS — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 1, 2020

The only card teased today during the ZNR spoiler stream was Bicycle Girls zombie token card. And on the card was flavor text from Rick Grimes, who’s still alive in the series, likely on new missions with the CRM.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

“I’m sorry this happened to you,” reads the text from Grimes.

The rest of the cards within the Secret Lair: The Walking Dead are expected to be released “sometime soon,” according to WotC, along with prices and information on whether the cards will feature extended art, foil versions, or all of the above.

And in honor of Yargle Day on Sept. 3, a new Secret Lair: Yargle Day will showcase the Magic frog spirit in all its glory. The drop will contain a total of four cards: Opt, Fatal Push, Explore, and Anger of the Gods. Each of those cards will showcase special Yargle art created by Dmitry Burmak, Jehan Choo, Matt Dixon, Chuck Lukacs, and Franz Vohwinkel.

Oh we nearly forgot: Coming up is September 3rd, 9/3. That means it's Yargle Day! We're celebrating by giving him his own @MTGSecretLair drop. September 3rd has always been Yargle Day, everyone's favorite holiday, and we won't hear anyone saying otherwise. pic.twitter.com/wicm7b895r — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 1, 2020

The Yargle Day Secret Lair drop has a regular and foil version that can be purchased. Releasing on Sept. 3 and available for only 24 hours, the regular version is priced at $29.99 and the foil variant is $39.99.

Players can find additional details about Secret Lair: The Walking Dead and Yargle Day via the Secret Lair online store and Twitter.