M20 Omniscience draft arrives tomorrow on MTG Arena

Chaos and insanity return to MTG Arena though the Omniscience draft starting tomorrow.

Drafting from the most recent Magic: The Gathering set, Core Set 2020, the Omniscience draft will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Spawned from the M19 card Omniscience, players cast spells without a mana cost attached to them.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Due to the chaos created by this, the opening hand in an Omniscience draft only contains three cards as opposed to the normal seven. Players are given the option to mulligan and the London rules still apply.

The cost for the Omniscience draft is 750 gems or 5,000 gold coins. For each win, players are rewarded with a combination of booster packs and gems. There’s even a small consolation award for players who don’t get a single win. A player can win up to seven matches and is allotted three losses before being kicked out of the event.

Zero wins: 50 gems and one M20 booster pack

One win: 100 gems and one M20 booster pack

Two wins: 200 gems and one M20 booster pack

Three wins: 300 gems and one M20 booster pack

For wins: 450 gems and one M20 booster pack

Five wins: 650 gems and one M20 booster pack

Six wins: 850 gems and one M20 booster pack

Seven wins: 950 gems and two M20 booster packs

The Omniscience draft on MTGA is unlike any other Magic format. And to break even on the initial investment, players need to achieve six wins before three losses.

The popularity of the Omniscience draft hit an all-time high a few months ago on MTGA when it drafted from the War of the Spark set. The M20 set is far less powerful than WotS, but the turnout is projected to be about the same.

Tips on how to play the Omniscience draft on MTG Arena and top M20 cards to pick can be found here.