Legions of Ashes targets same-name MTG cards in The Brothers’ War

Orzhov Magic: The Gathering colors (Black and White) have a new removal piece from The Brothers’ War that targets nonland permanents and tokens of the same name.

Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War contains a large number of nonland permanents that have the same name. Blue and White have a soldier tribal theme, while the new Powerstone mechanic can ramp out huge Artifact creatures.

Revealed during the MTG Weekly stream, Legions of Ashes provides removal against go-wide tribal themes and mechanics like Treasure or Powerstones in Magic that have the same name.

Legions to Ashes

Legions to Ashes

Casting cost: 1WB

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls and all tokens that player controls with the same name as that permanent.

Soldier tribal in UW looks strong, with Orzhov jumping in as the counter deck towards it thanks to Legions of Ashes. Even cards like Tenacious Underdog that were featured at the Magic World Championship get punished by Legions of Ashes, along with MTG cards that use the Distrub mechanic.

The Sorcery spell also hits tokens, like Treasures (Commander) and Powerstones. Legions to Ashes is essentially a single-target removal mashed together with a wrath. It only costs three mana to cast. And it exiles instead of destroys, preventing any cards that it hits from returning to the battlefield at any time during that game.

The only downside is that players must cast it at Sorcery speed.

Magic players can test out Legions of Ashes during BRO prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. And a global release will take place on Nov. 18.