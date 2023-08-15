Kellan fuels MTG Red Enchantment and Equipment strategies in Wilds of Eldraine

Wizards of the Coast dropped a new Magic: The Gathering Legendary creature named Kellan during the Wilds of Eldraine spoilers on Aug. 15, featuring the human faerie on an Adventure card with a spell that supports Kellan, the Fae-Blooded.

Eldraine has changed since the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion, with Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) showcasing new areas and creature types throughout the fairy tale plane. Adventure cards return to the Standard format through the upcoming set, featuring a twist that has the Adventure spell in one MTG color and the main side of the Magic card having a casting cost in another.

Kellan, the Fae-Blooded

Kellan, the Fae-Blooded synergizes with the MTG color White through his Adventure spell, Birthright Bloom. The WOE set is slated to have a heavy focus on Enchantments, potentially making Kellan, the Fae-Blooded a solid threat in the Limited and Standard formats. The creature side of the human faerie has Double Strike and wants to be played in an aggressive build that synergizes with Auras and Equipment.

Kellan, the Fae-Blooded//Birthright Boom | image via WotC

Casting cost : 2R

: 2R Type : Legendary Creature—Human Faerie

: Legendary Creature—Human Faerie Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Keyword : Double Strike

: Double Strike Ability : Other creatures you control get +1/+0 or each Aura and Equipment attached to Kellan, the Fae-Blooded.

: Other creatures you control get +1/+0 or each Aura and Equipment attached to Kellan, the Fae-Blooded. Adventure: Birthright Boon

Birthright Boom

Casting cost : 1W

: 1W Type : Sorcery

: Sorcery Ability: Search your library for an Aura or Equipment card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle

Kellan, the Fae-Blooded is a solid three-drop with Double Strike that is weak to early-game removal. The human faerie wants to be played in a dedicated Aura/Equipment deck and it’s possible that the WOE set will provide the proper pieces to make such an RW build possible within the Standard meta.

Players can test out Kellan, the Fae-Blooded at WOE prerelease events, where the Legendary will potentially shine in the Sealed format, starting on Sept. 1. A global launch of Wilds of Eldraine is scheduled for Sept. 8.

