Kanister wins Mythic Championship VII with Jund Sacrifice

Jeskai Fires was supposedly the best deck heading into Mythic Championship VII, but it was Jund Sacrifice by Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski that claimed the Magic: The Gathering trophy today.

After falling short of a Mythic Championship trophy several times throughout the 2019 season, Kanister went undefeated at MCVII, earning $100,000 and a seat at the Magic World Championship. But before Kanister could soak in his win, his final opponent Brad Nelson made sure to end the day with a bit of fun by roping him at the end of game three.

Magic Esports on Twitter One relentless Mayhem Devil takes down Nissa, and @kanister_mtg wins the Grand Final against Brad Nelson! Congratulations to Piotr Glogowski, winner of #MythicChampionshipVII 🎉🏆🎉🏆 😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/lAynVnMDcR

Kanister went undefeated in days two and three at MCVII after receiving a day-one bye in the Magic Pro League ELD division split. His winning deck, Jund Sacrifice, used its destructive sacrifice engine to dominate his opponents at every turn.

There were several close calls on day three when it looked like Kanister was done for. But he pulled out a win every time by utilizing Korvo, Fae-Cursed King, Cauldron Familiar, Witch’s Oven, and Mayhem Devil.

A total of 67 of the best Magic: The Gathering players in the world showed up this weekend to compete in the final Mythic Championship of the 2019 season. For the first time since the release of Throne of Eldraine, the tournament showcased a balanced metagame without Field of the Dead, Oko, Thief of Crowns, Veil of Summer, and Once Upon a Time.

The Arena Mythic Championship VII win guarantees Kanister a seat at the Magic World Championship, where he’ll have a chance to win a piece of the $1 million prize pool.