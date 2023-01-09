January 2023 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

The new year is in full swing on Magic Arena will a host of announcements as the game prepares for a new competitive season and the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One in February, Wizards of the Coast outlined in its monthly Arena article today.

In addition to the standard suite of competitive events and rewards, players can get their hands on the three ONE pre-order bundles geared to either Limited or Constructed enthusiasts. In the meantime, players can try their hand at the multi-format Arena Decathalon. Those looking for an organized experience will be able to participate in qualifier events and a new Arena Open.

Here are the full Magic Arena announcements for Jan. 9.

Arena Decathalon

Week two of the Arena Decathalon runs from Jan. 10 to 13 and includes both Draft and Explorer rounds as players vie for the chance to compete in the finals on Jan. 21. Decathlon Seven will feature Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft, putting players’ skills to the test with a dynamic and nonlinear format that produces interactive matches. This is followed by Decathalon Eight, which will be Traditional Explorer, Arena’s Pioneer-lite format that recently had a major infusion of cards from the second Explorer Anthology set.

These events are followed by the final week from Jan. 13 to 16. All Draft events are phantom, which means you won’t have the cards added to your collection while drafting.

Here are the remaining four Decathalon rounds.

Jan. 10 to 13

Decathlon Seven – Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft

Decathlon Eight – Traditional Explorer

Jan. 13 to 16

Decathlon Nine – Omniscience Draft

Decathlon 10 – On the Edge

ONE bundles

Starting on Jan. 17, there will be three bundles available for ONE, up from the usual two in previous sets. This will come with a lower price for the Play bundle and the new Pass bundle.

The Play bundle will give players two Player Draft tokens, one Sealed token, and five Play-In Points for competitive qualifier events. Also included are a Koth, Fire of Resistance card, sleeve, and alternate art. This can be purchased for $24.99.

The Pack bundle remains the same, offering players 50 ONE packs, five golden packs, and an unrevealed Jace card, sleeve, and alternate art style. The price for the Pack bundle remains at $49.99.

A new bundle will be added to the store, the Pass bundle. This will be available for $14.99 and give players the ONE Mastery pass and Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card, sleeve, and alternate art. It also includes a new Flensing Raptor pet.

January Magic Arena event schedule

Midweek Magic continues in January alongside a mix of all-access events and current and throwback Limited modes. There are also competitive events that feed directly into the next Arena Championship scheduled for March 18 to 19.

Midweek Magic

Alchemy All Access: Jan. 10 to 12

Kaldheim Phantom Draft: Jan. 17 to 19

Momir: Jan. 24 to 26

Artisan: Jan 31 to Feb. 2

Historic Singleton All Access: Feb. 7 to 9

Quick Draft

Dominaria United: Jan. 7 to 20

The Brothers’ War: Jan. 20 to Feb 7

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt: Feb. 7 to 17

Phyrexia: All Will Be One: Feb. 17 to March 2

Organized play events

Qualifier Weekend: Jan. 14

Arena Open: Kaldheim: Jan. 21 to 22.

Alchemy Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In: Jan. 13, 8am CT to Jan. 14, 5am CT

ONE Phantom Sealed Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In: Feb. 18, 8am CT to Feb. 19, 5am CT.

ONE Phantom Sealed Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In: Feb. 24, 8am CT to Feb. 25, 5am CT.

Special events:

Flashback Kaldheim Premier Draft: Jan. 16 to 31

Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft: Jan. 31 to Feb. 7

January ranked season

This month’s ranked season runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31 at 2pm CT. Here are the ranked rewards.