MTG Arena pre-order bundles are changing with launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Wizards of the Coast is altering MTG Arena pre-order bundles for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, splitting up the Play bundle into two separate bundles.

Starting on Jan. 17 for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, MTG Arena will offer players three pre-order bundles instead of two, according to WotC. No new bundles are getting offered, but the Play bundle has essentially been split in two going forward. Players will no longer have to purchase the Mastery Pass within the MTG Arena pre-order Play bundle since it will now have its own bundle. No changes were made to the Pack pre-order bundles.

The Play bundle for the ONE set will focus on Limited format gameplay, offering players two Player Draft tokens and one Sealed token. This is one less Draft token than previous versions of the bundle, but the bundle now has a price point of $24.99 instead of $49.99.

Two Draft games and one Sealed come out to a cost of 5,000 in gems, which is around $25, give or take a dollar or two. In addition to the gameplay tokens, players will also get a card sleeve of Koth, one copy of the planeswalker’s card, the card style for Koth, Fire of Resistance, and five Play-In points.

The new bundle for ONE is called the Elesh Norn Pass pre-order bundle. Priced at $14.99, it includes the upgraded Mastery Pass, an Elesh Norn card sleeve, a Flensing Raptor pet, a Mother of Machines card, and the card style for Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines.

No changes were made to the MTG Arena Pack bundle, which features Jace for the upcoming set. Players will still get 50 booster packs, five Golden packs, a Jace card, and a Jace card style at a price point of $49.99. Golden packs will also remain through the digital release of ONE on Feb. 7.