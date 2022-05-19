Izzet Phoenix sits at top of MTG New Capenna Championship Historic metagame

Izzet Phoenix remains the most popular competitive deck in Historic going into the MTG New Capenna Championship on May 20 to 22.

The 15-round Swiss tournament will feature Historic Constructed during rounds 4 to 7 and 12 to 15. Magic Arena’s eternal format is still adjusting from the release of Streets of New Capenna, but many of the top decks remain the same with only a few minor adjustments.

Over the past year, the format has been dominated by Blue decks. With Izzet Phoenix, Jeskai Control, and Azorious Control all having their time in the sun. With the addition of key Historic Horizons pieces like Unholy Heat and Dragon’s Rage Channeler, Izzet Phoenix has been the best deck in the format.

Out of the 223 players competing in the New Capenna Championship, 69 players registered Izzet Phoenix. This represents 30.9 percent of the metagame. The second most popular deck is Golgari Food with 40 entries representing 17.9 percent.

Here are the decks at the New Capenna Championship with more than one registration.

Izzet Phoenix – 69

Golgari Food – 40

Azorius Auras – 26

Azorius Affinity – 21

Rakdos Arcanist – 13

Selesnya Humans – Eight

Azorius Control – Seven

Jeskai Control – Six

Selesnya Enchantress – Five

Jund Food – Four

Esper Control – Three

Five-color Niv-Mizzet – Two

Dimir Pact – Two

Grixis Death’s Shadow – Two

Azorius Lotus Field – Two

Those familiar with Historic will recognize the majority of the decks on this list. Izzet Phoenix, Golgari Food, and Azorious Auras have been mainstays in Historic for over a year. Rakdos Arcanist and Selesnya Humans are consistently strong performers at large-scale Historic tournaments.

Several players took it upon themselves to bring their own brews to the New Capenna Championship. There are 13 decks registered by only one player in the field. Each tournament typically has one of these decks that surprisingly performs well.

Oftentimes, the top decks will dedicate sideboard slots to countering the other top strategies. This opens the door for off-meta choices to find success and catch most of the field off guard.

Here is every single-entry decklist at the New Capenna Championship.

Mono-Red Aggro

Selesnya Company

Rakdos Sacrifice

Gruul Aggro

Mono-White Humans

Mono-White Artifacts

Izzet Wizards

Mono-Blue Affinity

Rakdos Goblins

Esper Pact

Orzhov Humans

Rakdos Midrange

Temur Wizards

Catch the New Capenna Championship on the Magic Twitch channel. Players will be competing for their share of a $450,000 prize pool and a spot at the Magic World Championship XXVIII. Players who win a match in the top eight will receive invitations to the world championship. All players will earn World Championship Qualifying Points based on where they finish.