How to watch MTG New Capenna Championship

A total of 227 Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe will compete in the final 2021-2022 championship, containing a total prize pool of $450,000 and multiple invites to the Magic World Championship.

Scheduled to take place from May 20 to 22, the MTG New Capenna Championship will feature gameplay in the formats of Constructed Standard and Historic. Six direct invites to the Magic World Championship are up for grabs, along with five invites for Magic Pro League players and eight invites for MTG Challenger players. Both the MPL and Challenger invites are based on total points earned throughout the season.

Upon the completion of the New Capenna Championship, all 32 seats for the Magic World Championship will get decided, with a total of 13 seats before the tournament takes place already locked in.

Coverage of the MTG New Capenna Championship will start at 11am CT via Twitch from May 20 to 22. Marshall Sutcliffe, Paul Cheon, Eilidh Lonie, and Corey Baumeister will commentate matches over the course of the three days. Cedric Phillips will keep track of MPL players seeking to hit the top five in points for the season. And Riley Knight will watch the race towards the top eight in overall tournament points for the MTG Challenger players.

Related: Everything to know about the Magic: The Gathering New Capenna Championship

The first two days of the New Capenna Championship will showcase play in both Constructed Standard and Historic over the course of 15 Swiss rounds. Players who earn a total of 12 match wins will automatically advance to the top eight on day three. The third day will feature a double-elimination playoff bracket in the Standard format only, with the top six earning a direct invite to the Magic World Championship later this year.