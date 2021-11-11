Innistrad: Crimson Vow trailer sets the stage for Magic’s newest set

Promoting the digital release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow today, Wizards of the Coast released a trailer for the set that shows Olivia Voldaren at the height of her power.

Releasing today via MTG Arena and Magic Online, Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) is the second half of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. Containing a total of 277 regular cards, the set features three new and several returning MTG mechanics. The backdrop for the new Standard-legal set is a vampire wedding featuring Olivia Voldaren and Edgar Markov. WotC released a trailer for VOW today, giving players a first-hand glimpse at Olivia’s thirst for absolute power.

The trailer begins with a human couple preparing for their wedding. As the doors open, it’s revealed that the wedding is actually Olivia’s and the humans are nothing but a more dramatic way to display her power over the plane of Innistrad. It’s possible that the bride is the VOW card Dorothea, Vengeful Victim. And brief shots of the vampire guests may have shown the new Commander card Timothar, Baron of Bats.

Vampires in attendance glare at the human couple with anticipation of tasting their blood, while those running the wedding prepare them atop an elegant blood fountain—similar to a husband and wife on top of a wedding cake. Olivia reveals herself, cloaked in spirits.

Olivia’s goal within VOW is to marry Edgar Markov, combining the two most powerful vampire houses on Innistrad with her as the ruler amidst an endless night on the plane that she created. Floating over the human couple, Olivia boasts of her accomplishments before slicing the couple open.

A global release of VOW is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19. Prerelease events will kick off this weekend.