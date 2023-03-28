Iconic MTG enchantment plummets in price after LotR combo originally turned it into $100 card

Mind of Matter, a very old Magic: The Gathering card, is starting to descend again after almost reaching $100 on the secondary market off the back of a Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth spoiler that caused it to spike in price.

The infinite combo between Mind Over Matter from the 1998 Exodus set and The One Ring from the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Modern-legal set spiked the price of the Blue Enchantment from around $30 to almost $100 last week. But since hitting $98, Mind Over Matter has been steadily dropping.

How does the combo work?

Mind Over Matter The One Ring

Mind Over Matter is an MTG Enchantment in the color Mono-Blue that lets players discard a card and then untap a target Artifact, creature, or land.

When paired with the One Ring card, players can infinitely draw cards as the Artifact can get untapped through Mind Over Matter.

As long as the player has a card to discard, Mind Over Matter will untap an Artifact, creature, or land. And once a player has enough cards in hand to end the game, they may discard to untap lands and then have the mana to cast whatever they like.

Why is Mind Over Matter dropping in price?

Mind over Matter spiked at $98 last week and has since dropped to around $90, with outlets like Card Kingdom selling it for as low as $65, according to MTGGoldfish.

A price spike of older MTG cards often happens when a new set is released that focuses on the Modern format. The initial jump from $30 to almost $100 that Mind Over Matter took doesn’t happen often.

Often the initial values exceed what the MTG card is actually worth. And with Mind Over Matter, the price spike was exceptionally high as there are no reprints of the Magic card in later sets.

In the case of Mind Over Matter, the card is settling into its new price. The Enchantment will likely never drop back down to $30 but instead settle in around $55 to $65 leading up to the release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set.