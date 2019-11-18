How to watch the Twitch Rivals MTG Arena tournament

Three dominant Magic: The Gathering cards were banned today, and to celebrate the new Standard metagame, Twitch is hosting a tournament via MTG Arena.

The Twitch Rivals tournament, which will feature a prize pool of $75,000, starts Nov. 19 at 2pm CT. All partner and affiliate Twitch streamers were invited to attend the event. But there’s no list of who’s playing yet.

The Magic Twitch Esports tournament is a chance for MTG Arena streamers to show off the Standard metagame without Oko, Once Upon a Time, and Veil of Summer. And they can make a few bucks while they’re at it.

Since the release of Throne of Eldraine and fall rotation in Standard, the meta has been dominated by Field of the Dead and Food decks. But there are so many other archetypes worth playing. They just haven’t had a chance to shine on the main stage due to a lopsided metagame.

Magic fans should expect to see several archetypes that have emerged in recent weeks but haven’t received the attention.

Adventure decks (Gruul, Golgari, and Selesnya)

Azorius Control

Esper Dance

Simic Flash

Temur Reclamation

Other archetypes that might emerge now that Oko, Thief of Crowns has been banned include Garruk, Cursed Huntsman Wolves/Food, Jund Sacrifice, Mono-Blue, Rakdos Knights, and Orzhov Kights.

The Twitch Esports tournament will be played in the Standard best-of-three format via MTG Arena. All the action begins on Nov. 19 at 2pm CT.