How to watch the October 2023 MTG Arena Championship

The start of 2023-2024 Magic: The Gathering organized play season begins digitally through the MTG Arena Championship, showcasing 32 players competing in the Historic format.

Since the release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE), both the Limited and Standard formats were showcased on the big stage through the 2023 World Championship. Starting off the 2023-2024 season is the Arena Championship, featuring gameplay in the Historic format. The last significant tournament to showcase the Historic format was the Boa Qualifier on Aug. 20, according to MTGdecks, showcasing decks like Dimir Control, Rakdos Midrange, Jund Midrange, and Mono-Black control. But the meta may look quite different for the Arena Championship.

MTG Arena October 2023 Championship start time, date, and prize

The October 2023 Arena Championship will take place from Oct. 7 to 8, starting at 11am CT both days through Twitch. Players are competing for a seed at the 2024 Magic World Championship, along with a total prize pool of $200,000.

MTG Arena October 2023 Championship format

Players will compete in two formats: WOE Draft and Historic Constructed. New Wilds of Eldraine cards that potentially may impact the Historic meta at the Arena Championship are Lord Skitter, Sewer King, Agatha’s Soul Cauldron, Beseech the Mirror, and Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender.

Both the WOE Limited Draft and Historic formats will get featured at the October MTG Arena Championship. Day one showcases three rounds of WOE Draft, followed by three rounds of Historic Constructed. No Draft will take place on day two, which starts with three more rounds of Historic Constructed before cutting to the top eight.

The top eight playoffs will also feature the Historic Constructed format. Fans can find a full list of qualified players for the October Arena Championship on the WotC website.

