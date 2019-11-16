How to watch the final Magic Pro League’s Eldraine split top 4

It’s the final MPL Weekly stream of the Eldraine split in Magic: The Gathering and the final major tournament before the Banned and Restricted announcement on Nov. 18.

The Standard metagame is about to get rattled as Oko, Thief of Crowns, Gilded Goose, and Once Upon a Time on are the B&R chopping block. But Magic fans have one last chance to watch the Food dominate decks in action with the Emerald Division top four.

The final MPL Weekly playoff rounds will air Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2pm CT on the Magic Twitch channel.

Casting for the tournament features two top Magic streamers and ever-knowledgeable Marshall Sutcliffe.

Brian Braun-Duin

Marshall Sutcliffe

Brian Kibler

Becca Scott

The Emerald Division top four will also showcase the dominant Sultai Sacrifice Food and Gruul Aggro decks, played by Carlos Romão and Brad Nelson.

The winner of this week’s Emerald Division playoffs earns a day-one bye to Mythic Championship VII. Also on the line are Magic Mythic Points that players need to secure a spot in the MPL next season and to earn an invite to the Magic World Championship.

The MPL Weekly matches are pre-recorded, something Magic fans are hoping will change next season. But that shouldn’t take away from the excitement surrounding this week’s top four matches.

The Emerald Division top four playoffs in the MPL Eldraine split airs on the Magic Twitch channel at 2pm CT on Nov. 16.