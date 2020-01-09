How to watch MTG Theros: Beyond Death before it releases

Leading up to the release of Magic’s new set, Theros: Beyond Death, there are three events that will give players an early peek at Limited and Constructed gameplay.

Set to release digitally on Jan. 16 and officially on Jan. 24, Magic: The Gathering has several streaming events before the launch of Theros: Beyond Death (THB). Two of these events will take place this coming weekend and the third airs on Twitch the day before THB releases digitally on MTG Arena and Magic Online.

LoadingReadyRun on Twitter The first PPR of 2020, Theros: Beyond Death is just two short weeks away and behold your competitors! Welcome @Theasianavenger, @coL_AliasV, @NissaCosplay and our first returning #WotCStaff, @MelissaDeTora! January 10th, 11AM PST https://t.co/WIBUFTPzmJ #Sponsored #LRRTHD

LoadingReadyRun is hosting a pre-prelease event featuring AliasV, The Asian Avenger, and MTG game designer Melissa DeTora. The party begins at 10am CT on Friday, Jan. 10. This is the first opportunity to witness THB gameplay prior to its release and can be viewed via Twitch here.

Magic Esports on Twitter Two Teams. $100,000 To Win. Watch the 2019 Mythic Championship Team Series Final live this weekend! https://t.co/no2SG6qYZp

On Sunday, Jan. 12 at 9am CT, the best Magic pros from around the world will battle it out at the Mythic Team Series Championship Final. The tournament will feature THB Booster Draft rounds played by Team CFB and Team Hareruya Sword. A full breakdown of the Mythic Team Series Championship final can be found here.

MTG Arena on Twitter The #MTGTheros Early Access Streamer Event is next week! Watch our streaming community take the new cards for a spin starting Wednesday at 8am PT.

The third and final chance for Magic players to get a sneak peek at THB gameplay will take place on Jan. 15 to 16, featuring a 22-hour early access Magic Arena streaming event. The Early Access event will showcase gameplay in Standard Constructed and Sealed Limited formats, featuring top MTG streamers from around the world.