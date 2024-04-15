How to watch MTG Pro Tour Thunder Junction

The second Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour is on the horizon, featuring Standard Constructed and Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft.

All the major MTG players will gather in Seattle for a closed-to-the-public Pro Tour event. The Thunder Junction Pro Tour may not feature a MagicCon festival but it will showcase the best decks in Standard Constructed. Pioneer was the feature format for the first Pro Tour of the 2023-2024 season and Modern Horizons 3 will be featured at the third Pro Tour later this year. And the results of all three tournaments will be displayed this fall through the MTG World Championship.

What time does MTG Pro Tour Thunder Junction start?

You can tune into the MTG Pro Tour Thunder Junction tournament starting at 1pm CT on April 26 and 27. Day three will start an hour earlier, at 12pm CT. Some matches may be recorded since the official start time of the Thunder Junction Pro Tour is 11am CT. You can view the main broadcast through Twitch. Decklists for Standard Constructed are scheduled to drop at around 1pm CT on April 26, according to WotC.

Day one : Three rounds of OTJ Draft and five rounds of Standard Constructed

: Three rounds of OTJ Draft and five rounds of Standard Constructed Day two : Three rounds of OTJ Draft and up to five rounds of Standard Constructed

: Three rounds of OTJ Draft and up to five rounds of Standard Constructed Day three: Top eight featured through a single-elimination playoff bracket

What are the cuts at MTG Pro Tour Thunder Junction?

All players with a 4-4 record after day one will advance to the second day of competition at Pro Tour Thunder Junction. Only the top eight will advance to day three. Players who hit 12 match wins on day two are automatically cleared for day three and will not have to play any more matches on day two.

Who’s casting MTG Pro Tour Thunder Junction?

Sitting on the desk and calling plays through the MTG broadcast are veterans like Maria Bartholdi, Eilidh Lonie, Cedric Phillips, Riley Knight, Marshall Sutcliffe, Mani Davoudi, and Corey Baumeister.

