How to watch MTG prerelease and MOM Early Access events

Before the Magic: The Gathering launch of March of the Machine, players can watch the set getting played by content creators and professionals.

Scheduled to drop into local game stores around the globe on April 14 for the start of prerelease events, the March of the Machine (MOM) set contains 281 regular cards that feature new mechanics like Battle and mashups of legendary creatures from a variety of MTG planes. Before the official start of prerelease events, Wizards of the Coast partnered with Loading Ready Run and content creators from around the globe for two events.

Watching Loading Ready Run prerelease MOM event

The Loading Ready Run crew returns to show off the March of the Machine set through Sealed Limited gameplay on April 8, starting at 12pm CT on Twitch. Special guests joining the LRR cast are content creator CovertGoBlue, cosplay extraordinaire Kat, and Commander specialist Rachel Weeks.

We're less than 1 week away from the March of the Machine PPR! The set looks fantastic, and we're so stoked to have @wachelreeks @covertgoblue and @TarmoKat on board for what's sure to be a great show! Tune in April 8th at 10:00AM Pacific! https://t.co/M674zLkIfo #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/w2ITHYHEtA — LoadingReadyMtG (@LRRMtG) April 2, 2023

The Loading Ready Run prerelease event will run all day long, while also including a rundown of the mechanics within the set from MTG judges, and snippets of everyone cracking open their prerelease MOM kits.

Watching MTG Arena Early Access MOM event

Image via WotC

One day before the digital launch of MOM on MTG Arena, WotC is running an Early Access event. Featuring professional players and content creators from around the world, the event starts on April 13 and runs to April 14.

The action on April 13 starts at 12pm CT and will feature gameplay in Standard best-of-one, Limited Draft, and Limited Sealed. Viewers can check out Twitch for everyone participating in the MTG Arena Early Access event, along with YouTube.