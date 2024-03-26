How to watch MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction LRR Pre-Launch Showcase

LoadingReadyRun is changing up its showcase of early Magic: The Gathering gameplay for the new Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, featuring Sealed, Draft, and Commander play.

The popular content creators at LoadingReadyRun (LRR) have been showing off MTG sets through Pre-prerelease streams for years. But with the upcoming release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), the format is undergoing some changes. Instead of the normal stream, the LRR crew is showing off gameplay through Commander, Draft, and Sealed formats as opposed to the traditional Prerelease Sealed format. The change is because the team is “still working with WotC on this year’s PPR contract,” according to LRR.

When can I watch the LRR Outlaws of Thunder Junction stream?

Don’t sleep on the Pre-Launch Showcase. Image via WotC

The OTJ Pre-Launch Showcase by LRR will air through Twitch on April 5 at 12pm CT, running all day long. Fans can also watch the recorded Twitch stream on YouTube once the LRR crew uploads it after April 5.

What MTG formats are getting played by LRR at Pre-Launch Showcase?

The Pre-Launch Showcase isn’t the usual Pre-prerelease stream fans are used to as there are no special guests this time around. Gameplay will include formats like Draft and Commander, in addition to the usual Sealed play. The LRR crew is using Prerelease kits provided by WotC for Draft and Sealed formats, which feature OTJ Play booster packs. All MTG Commander play will use the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Precon decks.

Is the LRR Pre-Launch Showcase of MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction worth watching?

Many MTG players watch the LRR Pre-prerelease streams, including myself, as it’s the first time we get to see the cards in action before Prerelease events launch. The Pre-Launch Showcase takes gameplay a step further by showing off the Commander Precon deck cards before players can purchase them.

