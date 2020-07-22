How to watch MTG Arena Players Tour Finals

Watch the best in the world compete for seats at the Grand Finals.

A total of 145 Magic: The Gathering players from around the world will compete this weekend at the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals for a slice of the total $250,000 prize pool and a seat at the Grand Finals later this year.

Broadcast coverage of the MTG Arena PT Finals will take place over the course of three days. From July 25 to 26, players will compete in 14 rounds (seven each day) for a seat in the top-eight starting at 11am CT. The top-eight matches will take place on Aug. 1, beginning at 2pm CT. All three days of coverage are being streamed on Magic’s Twitch channel.

July 25, Day one: Seven Swiss rounds with coverage beginning at 11am CT.

July 26, Day two: Seven Swiss rounds to determine the top-eight with coverage starting at 11am CT.

Aug. 1, Day three: Top-eight double-elimination playoffs starting at 2pm CT.

A number of Magic broadcast veterans will be covering the tournament, including Cedric Phillips, Maria Bartholdi, and Marshall Sutcliffe.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Maria Bartholdi: Host

Cedric Phillips: Desk expert

Riley Knight: Reporter and host

Paul Cheon: Expert

Marshall Sutcliffe: Play-by-play

Corey Baumeister: Expert

AliasV: Play-by-play

Mani Davoudi: Expert

DeQuan Watson: Play-by-play

Decklists for the MTG Arena Players Tour Final are open and will be released at the start of round one on July 25. The top-16 players at the PT Finals will earn a seat at the Grand Finals taking place later this year, a 32-player tournament with a $250,000 prize pool.