How to watch Magic World Championship XXVI

For the first time in the history of Magic, World Championship XXVI players will compete via MTG Arena.

Unlike previous MTG World Championships, only 16 players are competing at Magic XXVI. But the prestigious tournament will run for three days, from Feb. 14 to 17. With a total prize pool of $1 million on the line, the best players from 2019 will compete in Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft and Standard Constructed via MTG Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this tournament.

Where can I watch Magic Worlds?

There are two ways to watch all the action unfold at Magic World Championship XXVI. Wizards of the Coast will host watch parties at select WPN premium stores on Feb. 14, starting at 1pm CT. Each of these select LGS will run a Worlds event in which the top 16 players will earn an alternative-art foil Crucible of Worlds promo card.

WotC will also be streaming Magic World Championship XXVI via the MTG Twitch channel, starting at 1pm CT on all three days.

Magic – Twitch Magic streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

What formats are being played each day?

Unlike other major tournaments that took place in 2019 and were played on MTG Arena, the structure for Magic Worlds is a bit more complicated.

Despite the complexity of the round structure, the formats being played are straightforward.

Day one: THB Booster Draft and Standard Constructed

Days two and three: Standard Constructed

Who’s casting

Coverage of Worlds will include veteran casters who viewers are used to seeing at major Magic tournaments.