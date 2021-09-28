How to watch 2021 MTG World Championship XXVII

A total of 16 Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe will compete to become the 2020-2021 world champion next month.

The Magic World Championship will take place from Oct. 8 to 10, showcasing Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Limited Draft and post-rotation Standard Constructed gameplay. The MTG Arena Worlds broadcast will start at 11am CT each day via the Magic Twitch channel. The broadcast will feature eight MTG veterans bringing viewers play-by-play commentary, daily standings, and a breakdown of popular decks.

Image via WotC

Maria Bartholdi

Cedric Phillips

Eilidh Lonie

Marshall Sutcliffe

Riley Knight

Mani Davoudi

Paul Cheon

Corey Baumeister

Decklists for the Magic World Championship are open to the public and will be published on Oct. 8. A metagame breakdown by Frank Karsten is expected to release sometime on Oct. 7. Day one competition will end after round five. Day two will feature the top four advancing to the day three playoffs.

The first day of the competition will feature three rounds of MID Draft, followed by two rounds of Standard Constructed. Matches played during the second and third day of Worlds are only in Standard. Due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, the 2021 MTG World Championship will be played on MTG Arena and not in-person.

A full list of every MTG player competing at 2021 Worlds can be found here, along with the format breakdown for each day of competition. The Magic World Championship XXVII will run from Oct. 8 to 10, starting at 11am CT each day.