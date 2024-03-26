How to play Fblthp, Lost on the Range in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction

The Wild West in Magic: The Gathering‘s latest expansion, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, will assuredly see many standoffs and battles of epic proportions take place. And somehow, we’re sure everyone’s favorite homunculus Fblthp will be front and center of them all.

Fblthp, Lost on the Range highlights one of OTJ’s new mechanics, Plot, and if left unchecked, Fblthp can help players set up some massive turns that can swing the tide of any game you’re playing—even if he doesn’t actually end up sticking around to see the result. Here’s how to play Fblthp, Lost on the Range in MTG OTJ.

What is Fblthp, Lost on the Range in MTG OTJ?

How does he keep getting lost like this? Image via WotC

Fblthp, Lost on the Range is a three-mana blue creature that is the centerpiece of many decks running the new Plot mechanic. While Plot is a keyword reserved for a subset of OTJ cards, Fblthp allows you to plot any card from the top of your library, meaning you’ll be able to plan your next move without your opponent’s knowledge.

What is Plot in MTG? When using Plot, exile the card and pay the Plot cost. You can cast the plotted card at Sorcery speed during a later turn without paying the mana cost of the card.

Mana cost : 1UU

: 1UU Type : Legendary Creature—Homunculus

: Legendary Creature—Homunculus Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 1/1

: 1/1 Keyword : Ward 2

: Ward 2 Passive ability: “You may look at the top card of your library any time. The top card of your library has plot. The plot cost is equal to its mana cost. You may plot nonland cards from the top of your library.”

How to play Fblthp, Lost on the Range in MTG OTJ

Those familiar with the Foretell mechanic will catch on quickly with Plot, but the restriction of the mechanic is it’s limited to a select group of cards in OTJ. Fblthp, Lost on the Range breaks that big restriction and allows you to plot a card from the top of your library.

Having the knowledge of your next draw is powerful enough, but then having the ability to plot the card and save it for when you need it the most will make Fblthp a notable threat on the battlefield. It takes a turn to get going, but with enough mana, you’ll be able to load up your plot with numerous cards that, on the following turn (or perhaps even a little later), can drop onto the board for free.

Keep in mind you can only plot non-land cards. Loading up the plot with card draw spells and cycling effects will mean you can kick off your next turn with a massive hand and plenty of answers, resulting in some pretty huge combos.

What really holds Fblthp back is the Sorcery-speed restriction on casting plotted cards. You can plot Instant-speed spells but it takes away from the benefit of playing them on your opponent’s turn or in response to their cards. Ideally, combo Fblthp with enchantments, artifacts, or expensive creatures to turn a game in your favor.

