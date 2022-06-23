How to find all MTG Arena Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate spoilers

New digital-only cards and mechanics will shake up the Historic format.

A mashup of digital-only Magic: The Gathering Arena cards will drop via the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate expansion, featuring Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms reprints, and new digital-only cards for the Historic format.

Scheduled to release via MTG Arena on July 7, Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate (HBG) spoilers will run from June 22 to 28. Over 250 cards are included in the digital-only set, showcasing new mechanics and powerful legendary creatures. Players will get a chance to Draft the upcoming Alchemy Horizons set and an Early Acess MTG Arena event is scheduled to show off HBG from July 5 at 12pm CT to July 6 at 12pm CT.

Players can compete in Premium HBG Draft on July 7 and Quick Draft for the Alchemy Horizons expansion will start on July 22 to Aug. 5. Sealed events will run from July 7 to 19 and Constructed events will run from July 15 to 18.

Where to find all MTG Arena Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate spoilers

Spoilers for the HBG set will begin on June 22 via the MTG Arena June announcements and multiple content creators and outlets will preview cards through June 28, according to WotC.

June 23 HBG spoilers

June 24 HBG spoilers

June 27 HBG spoilers

June 28 HBG spoilers