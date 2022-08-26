How does Enlist work in Magic: The Gathering?

The latest set in Magic: The Gathering is right around the corner, and as per usual, it involves a few new mechanics for players to sink their teeth into.

Dominaria United will have its own modern spin on an old keyword ability specifically used for creature spells.

Enlist is a keyword ability that appears on five cards in the new MTG set, and if you’ve played with the keyword Banding before, you’ll probably be reasonably prepared for how it works.

Guardian of New Benalia

“As this creature attacks, you may tap a nonattacking creature you control without summoning sickness,” the ability’s reminder text says. “When you do add its power to this creature’s until the end of turn.”

Defenders and pacified creatures may be the target of Enlist. So if you have a creature with Enlist, you can make offensive use of creatures that otherwise wouldn’t be able to attack. Meanwhile, the “nonattacking” stipulation of the ability means even if a creature untaps while attacking or has Vigilance, it cannot be targets.

Players attacking with a creature that has Enlist can only choose to use the ability immediately following their declaration of attacking with the creature that has Enlist. In other words, Enlist is a triggered ability that happens as a part of you attacking with the creature that has Enlist.

There are nine cards that have Enlist on them. All are mono-colored, and together they represent the Naya shard, which is known for being the color combination of creature-centric “zoo” decks. Four cards are White, three are Red, and two are Green.