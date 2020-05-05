Here’s where to find MTG Arena Historic Anthology III spoilers

Wizards of the Coast is launching Historic Anthology III via MTG Arena at the end of May—and several spoilers for the new set are dropping this week.

Historic is a format unique to MTG Arena that’s become popular within the CCG since the launch of Historic Anthology I last November. Cards like Serra Ascendant brought about Lifegain thematic builds while Treasure Hunt created several new decks as well. Historic Anthology II added 25 more cards to the format in March, creating even more decks and opportunities.

On May 8, MTG Arena players will get a sneak peek at several of the Historic Anthology III cards via eight different websites, social media accounts, and content creators.

Two cards in the Historic Anthology III set—Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger, and Phrexian Obliterator—were already previewed by WotC last week. In addition to the Arena Historic spoilers scheduled to drop on May 8, WotC has plans to add even more cards to the format in the near future.

The new set Jump Start is expected to arrive in the Historic format in July. WotC has already said that remastered sets will be added in the near future, too.

The official release of Historic Anthology III will take place during the Arena May update. Players can view all of the revealed cards on and after May 8 via the MTG card gallery.