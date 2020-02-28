MTG Arena Historic format adding 25 cards with Secret Lair tie-in

March will be a big month for Magic: The Gathering Historic players in MTG Arena with the arrival of 25 new cards and Secret Lair card styles.

Historic Anthology 2 will launch within MTG Arena during the month of March with the addition of 25 new cards. Set to release on March 12, players can purchase the added cards in bulk for a price of 25,000 gold or 4,000 gems. More information about the start date of Historic Anthology 2 will be released on March 5 with the next Magic Arena “State of the Game” address.

Here are the 25 new cards being added to the Historic format in MTG Arena:

Ancestral Mask

Barren Moor

Bojuka Bog

Brain Maggot

Dragonmaster Outcast

Forgotten Cave

Ghost Quarter

Goblin Ruinblaster

Inexorable Tide

Knight of the Reliquary

Lonely Sandbar

Maelstrom Pulse

Meddling Mage

Merrow Reejerey

Nyx-Fleece Ram

Pack Rat

Platinum Angel

Ranger of Eos

Secluded Steppe

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Terravore

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Tranquil Thicket

Virulent Plague

Waste Not

The list of cards being added to the Historic format in Arena includes Thalia, Guardian of Thraben, who also happens to be the feature card in a Secret Lair drop on March 12. For a period of 24 hours, collectors and players can purchase four copies of Thalia, Guardian of Thraben for $29.99 and receive a code for all four card styles in MTG Arena. Artwork for Thalia was illustrated by Magali Villeneuve and Johannes Voss.

With the release of Historic Anthology 2, the Ranked queue in best-of-one and best-of-three will return. And for players who missed Historic Anthology 1, WotC is selling both bundles in the Arena store.

Historic Anthology 1 bundle: 20,000 gold or 3,400 gems

Historic Anthology 2 bundle: 25,000 gold or 4,000 gems

Wildcards within MTG Arena will also unlock individual Historic format cards for those who don’t want to spend a bunch of money or are only seeking a few cards being offered. The Secret Lair drop and the 25 new cards being added to Historic will become available on March 12.