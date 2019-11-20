Here’s the Twitch Rivals MTG Arena metagame breakdown

Following the Magic: The Gathering Standard bans on Nov. 18, Twitch Rivals hosted an MTG Arena tournament this week to show off the new meta.
The Twitch Rivals MTGA tournament had 250 Magic streamers from around the world participate. The first day of play featured six Swiss rounds with a somewhat balanced meta.
Fires Cavalier was one of the best performing decks from day one, while Temur Reclamation mostly failed to win against Aggro and Midrange decks. Of the 32 players who made it to the Twitch Rivals MTGA playoffs, Cavalier Fires was the most-played deck.
- Matheus Yanagiura (Sandoiche): Jund Sacrifice
- Aaron Barich (RuneClawBarich): Mono-Red Aggro
- Zvi Mowshowitz: Cavalier Fires
- Fernando Saldate (Fernanditouh): BR Aggro
- Will Hall: Mono-Black Sacrifice
- Christian Calcano (Ritsu): Simic Flash
- Matthew Nass: BG Adventure
- Javier Dominguez: Cavalier Fires
- Jason Williamson (Searzist): Esper Dance
- Lee Shi Tian (Leearson): Mono-White Aggro
- Theau Mery (Inove): Izzet Phoenix
- David Doberne (Sunyveil): Cavalier Fires
- Rob Gonzales (RobAJG): UW Control
- Tobias Stoll (Jitko): Mono-Blue Flash
- Seth Manfield (egdirb): Temur Reclamation
- Gal Schlesinger (Yamakiller): Jund Sacrifice
- Guillaume Matignon (Matignon): Mono-Red Aggro
- Daniel Fournier (tirentu): RB Aggro
- Lucas Vaz (SevenZara): Cavalier Fires
- Yuuki Ichikawa (triosk): Golgari Adventure
- Austin Bursavich (PercsAlert): UR Flash
- Maciej J. (duofanel): Gruul Adventure
- Ronald Müller (PrediMTG): Rakdos Sacrifice
- Arthur Lolos (Travic): Simic (Steal Your Stuff)
- F2K Bloody: Cavalier Fires
- Bryan Gottlieb (BryanGMTG): Jund Sacrifice
- Thiago Saporito (Bolov0): RB Sacrifice
- Nicolás Alcubilla (Makorito): Jeskai Fires
- Alexander Ho (Lonegofyer): RB Aggro
- Sam Rolph: Cavalier Fires
- Mike Sigrist (Siggy): BG Midrange
- Benjamin Wheeler: Golgari Midrange
Related: Twitch Rivals Magic Arena standings and highlights
The Twitch Rivals playoffs started at 2pm CT today. A grand prize of $10,000 is on the line, but Magic fans are more concerned with which archetypes will make it into the top-eight.