Here’s the Twitch Rivals MTG Arena metagame breakdown

Following the Magic: The Gathering Standard bans on Nov. 18, Twitch Rivals hosted an MTG Arena tournament this week to show off the new meta.

The Twitch Rivals MTGA tournament had 250 Magic streamers from around the world participate. The first day of play featured six Swiss rounds with a somewhat balanced meta.

Michal Szymalski on Twitter TwitchRivals metagame. I only show decks with n>=2. Hopefully no mistakes here 😅 but remember I might miss something or not split certain archetype as I did with Golgari Adventures (There is heavy, Clover, Cat and Henge separately).

Fires Cavalier was one of the best performing decks from day one, while Temur Reclamation mostly failed to win against Aggro and Midrange decks. Of the 32 players who made it to the Twitch Rivals MTGA playoffs, Cavalier Fires was the most-played deck.

Matheus Yanagiura (Sandoiche): Jund Sacrifice

(Sandoiche): Jund Sacrifice Aaron Barich (RuneClawBarich): Mono-Red Aggro

Zvi Mowshowitz: Cavalier Fires

Fernando Saldate (Fernanditouh): BR Aggro

Will Hall: Mono-Black Sacrifice

Christian Calcano (Ritsu): Simic Flash

Matthew Nass: BG Adventure

Javier Dominguez: Cavalier Fires

Jason Williamson (Searzist): Esper Dance

Lee Shi Tian (Leearson): Mono-White Aggro

Theau Mery (Inove): Izzet Phoenix

David Doberne (Sunyveil): Cavalier Fires

Rob Gonzales (RobAJG): UW Control

Tobias Stoll (Jitko): Mono-Blue Flash

Seth Manfield (egdirb): Temur Reclamation

Gal Schlesinger (Yamakiller): Jund Sacrifice

Guillaume Matignon (Matignon): Mono-Red Aggro

Daniel Fournier (tirentu): RB Aggro

Lucas Vaz (SevenZara): Cavalier Fires

Yuuki Ichikawa (triosk): Golgari Adventure

Austin Bursavich (PercsAlert): UR Flash

Maciej J. (duofanel): Gruul Adventure

Ronald Müller (PrediMTG): Rakdos Sacrifice

Arthur Lolos (Travic): Simic (Steal Your Stuff)

F2K Bloody: Cavalier Fires

Bryan Gottlieb (BryanGMTG): Jund Sacrifice

Thiago Saporito (Bolov0): RB Sacrifice

Nicolás Alcubilla (Makorito): Jeskai Fires

Alexander Ho (Lonegofyer): RB Aggro

Sam Rolph: Cavalier Fires

Mike Sigrist (Siggy): BG Midrange

Benjamin Wheeler: Golgari Midrange

Related: Twitch Rivals Magic Arena standings and highlights

The Twitch Rivals playoffs started at 2pm CT today. A grand prize of $10,000 is on the line, but Magic fans are more concerned with which archetypes will make it into the top-eight.