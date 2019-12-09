Here’s every MTG player attending the 2019 Magic World Championship

The 2019 MTG World Championship will consist of the top 16 Magic: The Gathering players from the 2019 season competing for a $1 million prize pool.

Taking place in Honolulu from Feb. 14 to 16, the Magic World Championship is being played via Arena. It’s the largest MTG tournament of the year, featuring an individual grand prize of $300,000 for the first time in its 26-year history.

The player pool for the Magic World Championship is invite-only. Those invited to the 2019 Worlds include seven 2019 Mythic Championship winners, the defending Worlds champion, and the top four Mythic Points ranked Magic Pro League and Challenger players from the 2019 season.

Screengrab via WotC Magic Twitch channel

Javier Dominguez: 2018 defending Magic Worlds champion

Autumn Burchett: Mythic Championship I champion (tabletop)

Eli Loveman: Mythic Championship II champion (tabletop)

Matias Leveratto: Mythic Championship III champion (Arena)

Thoralf Severin: Mythic Championship IV champion (tabletop)

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: Mythic Championship V champion (Arena)

Ondřej Stráský: Mythic Championship VI champion (tabletop)

Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski: Mythic Championship VII champion (Arena)

Chris Kvartek: Top-ranked Challenger

Raphaël Lévy: Second-ranked Challenger

Gabriel “Yellowhat” Nassif: Third-ranked Challenger

Sebastián Pozzo: Fourth-ranked Challenger

Andrea Mengucci: Top-ranked MPL player

Seth Manfield: Second-ranked MPL player

Márcio Carvalho: Third-ranked MPL player

Paulo Vitor Damo “PVDDR” da Rosa: Fourth-ranked MPL player

Final seats for Worlds were determined this past weekend at Mythic Championship VII.

Kvartek and Nassif earned enough Mythic Points to secure their seats, knocking out Luis Scott-Vargas (LSV) in the Challenger race. And Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski earned his spot in Magic World by winning Mythic Championship VII.

The MPL Worlds race was a heated one, with three players earning their spots at MCVII. Javier Dominguez, the top-ranked Mythic Point MPL leader, was excluded from the race since he was the 2018 Magic Worlds defending champion. Márcio Carvalho was second-ranked heading into MCVII with 149 Mythic Points. But he didn’t play in the tournament and almost lost his Worlds seat because of it.

Paulo Vitor Damo “PVDDR” da Rosa, Andrea Mengucci, Seth Manfield, and Brad Nelson were ranked below Carvalho and they all made the top eight at MCVII. Their top-level performance bumped Lee Shi Tian, Brian Braun-Duin, and Reid Duke from contention.

Only Mengucci and Manfield finished with more Mythic Points (154 and 151) than Cavalho, with PVDDR ending at 145 Mythic Points. Nelson finished second at Mythic Championship VII but fell just shy of attending Worlds with 131 Mythic Points earned throughout the 2019 season.

You can watch the largest MTG tournament of the year on Twitch from Feb. 14 to 16 when the top 16 Magic: The Gathering players in the world compete to win the 2019 World Championship.