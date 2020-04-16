Here are the MTG Arena 1.07 patch notes for the April 16 update

Cash in a free Booster Draft token and experience drafting with seven other players.

The new Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth set has officially launched in MTG Arena. With its release comes Player Draft, new events, cosmetics, and so much more.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s MTG Arena update.

Player Draft

Drafting in Booster Draft has gone bot-free via Traditional and Premier Draft. A full breakdown of what Player Draft is can be found here.

WotC has added a few details that were missing from the initial announcement, including how to “pick” and what happens if you’re disconnected during the draft.

Queue up to form a group of eight players to start a draft.

Each pick is timed to keep the packs moving and the event fun for everyone.

Select a card to set it as your “Pick”. Double-click, drag, or click the “Confirm Pick” button to confirm your selection and add the card to your deck pool.

If you don’t pick a card in time, the system will auto-pick a card. Players will receive an alert with five seconds remaining.

Players that disconnect will receive a small amount of time to return to the game before their cards are all auto-picked.

Players can go to the “Table View” and see the current pack position and also see who is in the draft with you.

Once drafting is complete, you will be paired against the larger pool of drafters in the event (not necessarily against the players who were in your draft pod). Players will only be paired against fellow player drafters. You won’t be paired against opponents who drafted against bots.

The new headers and the pick confirm system has been integrated into bot draft as well.

Ranked Draft has also undergone a name change, now called Quick Draft.

Premier Draft: A non-bot best-of-one player draft with up to seven wins and three losses.

Traditional Draft: A non-bot best-of-three draft with a total of three matches (no win/loss record).

Quick Draft: Formerly known as Ranked Draft recently, it’s a best-of-one draft with bots. Players can compete up to seven wins and three losses.

Ranked changes

In Constructed and Limited, there’s been a change in Gold rank. Players will now advance +2 for each win or +4 for two wins in a best-of-three match. There’s been no change to losses, remaining at -1 and -2 for best-of-three.

MTG Arena events

Friday Night Magic has been extended into the month of May. Brawlers Guildhall will also remain free-to-play. Rewards will include Firesong and Sunspeake as part of the MTG Arena Promo Pack.

The Brawlers’ Guildhall will continue to have no entry fee in support of the MTGA Stay at Home, Play at Home initiative.

This month’s reward is Firesong and Sunspeaker, which is also legal as a Brawl commander.

Each will contain two cosmetic items for MTG Arena.

These cosmetic items have duplicate protection.

Rewards include all 36 sleeves featuring the Japanese Planeswalker alternate art, new Guild-themed sleeves, Ikoria card styles, the Tamiyo player avatar, and more.

Contact a participating WPN store for information and receive your code.

The Ajani sleeve will be temporarily unavailable as this sleeve was recently featured as a separate FNM Home reward.

FNM schedule

April 17: Play MTG Arena any way you want. This includes the free Booster Draft token.

April 24: Singleton

May 1: Artisan

May 8: Pauper

May 15: Historic Brawl

Quick Draft schedule

Ending April 17: Theros Beyond Death

April 17 to May 1: Core Set 2020

May 1 to 15: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

May 15 to 29: War of the Spark

Arena Workshop schedule

Continues weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Other Arena events

April 25 to 27: Standard Metagame Challenge

May 2 to 4: Ikoria Constructed

Advance filter rework

The Advance filter interface has undergone some changes within MTG Arena. This includes changing up a deck with advance filters that are reactive to a format chosen. Formats, such as Standard and Historic, can be turned off with one click. Filters also show the number of copies a player has in their collection and have been adjusted for the Companion mechanic in IKO.

New filtering option when deckbuilding to match your Companion restrictions (can be turned on or off).

Cards in your deck (and deck size) are highlighted if they do not match your Companion restrictions.

Companions can be imported into your Decks by using the header “Companion” before the line with the card.

Gameplay adjustments

We now show a hanger when the costs of activated abilities have been modified.

Autotap is now slightly smarter about leaving open mana that can pay for more cards.

Cards with an X cost you cannot possibly afford no longer hold priority.

When assigning damage as though it had not been blocked, we now highlight the source of the damage.

We now play VFX upon removal of the last counter of a type

Players can now create “Limited” format decks with the following rules: minimum 40 cards in main deck, no maximum in sideboard, no maximum copies of any single card, no ban list.

Card specifics

Godzilla has prompted some confusion from the MTG community, specifically with health at zero. Health at zero without some form of damage doesn’t always mean a creature is dead.

Torgaar, Famine Incarnate: Players can now sacrifice creatures as part of the additional cost of Torgaar in order to get creatures into the graveyard to pay for the escape cost with Underworld Breach.

Zilortha, Strength Incarnate (Godzilla, King of Monsters) Decreasing a creature’s power below zero doesn’t destroy them, because the rule is about damage; a creature with 0 power isn’t destroyed unless it has at least 1 damage marked on it. Just because the wall can’t fight back, Zilortha still has to smash it.

Cards like Covetous Urge now allow you to view your opponent’s hand even when there are no valid cards in hand to select.

UI tweaks

With IKO being a set full of mutating creatures that carry over abilities, WotC has made several UI changes.

Power and toughness have been moved to the lower right.

WotC has slimmed down the number of keyword icons to remove excess “noise.”

Icons should also be much more consistent in size and placement

MTG Arena store items leaving soon

Azizi Pet

Unsanctioned Basic Land Bundle

Hidden Squirrel Land Bundle

Nyx Basic Land Bundles

Triome Showcase Style Bundle

Bug fixes