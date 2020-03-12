Here are the MTG Arena 1.06.00 March 12 patch notes

Historic Anthology 2 has arrived with the MTG Arena 1.06.00 update today, along with multiple quality of life improvements, March tournaments, and a new Jace pet.
Another Secret Lair set celebrating International Women’s Day is dropping today for the next 24 hours. The MTGA March update also includes direct messaging for friends, Historic Anthology 2, March tournament details, and a puppet Jace pet from a Rakdos toybox.
Historic Anthology 2
With the arrival of Historic Anthology 2, there are 25 new cards, which will include Secret Lair Thalia, Guardian of Thraben for a limited time.
- MTG Arena players can purchase Historic Anthology 2 playsets, which includes four copies of every card, for either 25,000 gold or 4,000 gems.
- Individual copies can also be obtained via wildcards
- Historic Anthology 2 cards are legal in Historic formats, Bot Match, and Direct Challenge.
- Playing Historic earns players’ quest progress as well as daily/weekly win rewards until the April game update.
Several cards in Historic were banned with the recent Magic B&R announcement earlier this week. A suspension was lifted for Field of the Dead, however, making it legal to play in Historic once again.
- Oko, Theif of Crowns
- Veil of Summer
- Once Upon a Time
Players will receive a wildcard in exchange for the banned cards, only if they didn’t receive one when they were banned in Standard last year.
“With bans now hitting across multiple formats, we need to slightly update our approach to Wildcard refunds for banned cards,” WotC said. “The basic rule is that players will get Wildcard refunds whenever a card is banned in either Standard or Historic, but you won’t receive multiple refunds for the same individual card.”
Brawl
Brawler’s Guildhall will return to MTG Arena from March 19 to April 16. The reward is Bladewing the Risen, which is legal to play in Historic and Brawl formats. Golos, Tireless Pilgrim was also banned from the Brawl format, but MTGA players won’t receive a wildcard in its place.
Gameplay
WotC has added an option to enable or disable gameplay warnings within the gameplay tab. This includes notifications when dealing damage to your own creatures, consuming Food, or playing duplicate Legendary cards.
- Cards that deal damage based on their Toughness now use the term “Backbone” in the ability hangers.
- Cards that can assign damage as if they had not been blocked now use the term “Unstoppable” in their ability hangers.
- Additional cards now use a “soft confirm” (click on the card, “Activate Ability” button appears)
- Cards like Underworld Breach, Skizzik, and Curious Obsession now identify if they will be destroyed/exiled at the end of turn.
March Arena events
Heirlooms of History Workshop event
- Heirlooms of History Workshop runs from March 15 to 18.
- The first win of each workshop will reward a Haversack of Favor that may contain 500 XP, 500 gold, or a Standard Rare/Mythic Rare IRC.
- Workshops will continue every Monday at 10am CT through Wednesday at 11am CT.
Ranked Draft schedule
- March 13 to 27: Ravnica Allegiance
- March 27 to April 3: Core Set 2019
- April 4 to 17: Theros Beyond Death
Historic Pauper
- Dates: March 28 to April 4
- Format: Historic Pauper (best-of-one)
Historic Challenge
- Dates: April 11 to 13
- Format: Traditional Historic (best-of-three)
Erebos’s’ Memoir of Death
- Dates: March 21 to 23.
- Format: Historic Brawl
Arena Cubed Sealed
- Dates: April 4 to 16
- More information can be found here. Additional detail expected to release later this month from WotC.
Cosmetics and Arena bundles
Jace pet
A toybox version of Jace, created by Rakdos Cult Guildmages, is available for purchase in the MTGA store.
- 20,000 gold
- 3,000 gems
Historic Anthology 1
Gold Historic Anthology 1 can now be purchased for 20,000 Gold in addition to the existing 3,400 Gem price.
Thalia Style bundle
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Helvault Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Lunarch Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Chapel Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Eldrazi Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Sleeve
The Thalia Style bundle costs 2,000 gems.
Turn Two bundle
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
- Meddling Mage
- Nyx-Fleece Ram
- Pack Rat
- Brain Maggot
The Turn Two bundle costs 900 gems or 4,500 gold.
Gold Recycled Resources bundle
- Secluded Steppe
- Lonely Sandbar
- Barren Moor
- Forgotten Cave
- Tranquil Thicket
The Gold Recycled Resources bundle costs 450 gems or 2,250 gold.
Gold Elder Enchantment bundle
- Ancestral Mask
- Sigil of the Empty Throne
- Waste Not
- Inexorable Tide
- Virulent Plague
The Gold Elder Enchantment bundle costs 900 gems or 4,500 gold.
Land Lovers bundle
- Terravore
- Dragonmaster Outcast
- Ghost Quarter
- Knight of the Reliquary
- Bojuka Bog
The Land Lovers bundle costs 900 gems or 4,500 gold.
Tricks and Tools bundle
- Platinum Angel
- Maelstrom Pulse,
- Merrow Reejerey
- Ranger of Eos
The Tricks and Tools bundle costs 800 gems or 4,000 gold.
Unsanctioned Basic lands
- Plains
- Island
- Swamp
- Mountain
- Forest
The Unsanctioned Basic lands cost 2,500 gems.
Hidden Squirrel lands
- Plains
- Island
- Swamp
- Mountain
- Forest
The Hidden Squirrel Lands costs 700 gems or 3,500 gold.
Bug fixes
- Dragging a card to your deck from the sideboard no longer results in deck details becoming inaccessible. Adding a card via clicking also now functions normally.
- Ashiok’s Erasure no longer prevents players from casting cards, even if those cards were not actually exiled.
- The discounted cost correctly displays when choosing to cast a Planeswalker with an alternate cost (e.g. Fires of Invention).
- Styles purchased through the deckbuilder now properly show the sale price for any items that are on sale in Daily Deals
- Stacked tokens now correctly show their power/toughness indicator.
- Creatures that die immediately upon switching ownership now show as changing ownership, then dying.
- Pass Turn no longer remains toggled on through sideboarding in Traditional (best-of-three) matches.
- The removed ability hanger was inaccurate when an added ability was later removed has been fixed.
- Spark Double copies of some cards (e.g. The Royal Scions) now have the correct card name.
- Targeting the 4th or greater attachment on a creature now shows the correct intention lines.
- Casting a second Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea while one is in play no longer causes spells played on the stack to cost more than 1 extra before the Legendary rule resolves.
- Enemy of Enlightenment now displays as a valid target for Triumphant Surge if you have two cards in hand.
- Simultaneously returning Kunoros and another creature from the graveyard resulting in Kunoros coming back first, and blocking the other creature from returning has been fixed.
- Cards with a dash in their name are no longer missing from pre-populated lists.
- Dawn Evangel now triggers once for any number of auras.
- Kaya’s Ghostform is once again returning exiled permanents correctly.