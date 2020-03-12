Here are the MTG Arena 1.06.00 March 12 patch notes

Historic Anthology 2 has arrived with the MTG Arena 1.06.00 update today, along with multiple quality of life improvements, March tournaments, and a new Jace pet.

Another Secret Lair set celebrating International Women’s Day is dropping today for the next 24 hours. The MTGA March update also includes direct messaging for friends, Historic Anthology 2, March tournament details, and a puppet Jace pet from a Rakdos toybox.

Historic Anthology 2

With the arrival of Historic Anthology 2, there are 25 new cards, which will include Secret Lair Thalia, Guardian of Thraben for a limited time.

MTG Arena players can purchase Historic Anthology 2 playsets, which includes four copies of every card, for either 25,000 gold or 4,000 gems.

Individual copies can also be obtained via wildcards

Historic Anthology 2 cards are legal in Historic formats, Bot Match, and Direct Challenge.

Playing Historic earns players’ quest progress as well as daily/weekly win rewards until the April game update.

Several cards in Historic were banned with the recent Magic B&R announcement earlier this week. A suspension was lifted for Field of the Dead, however, making it legal to play in Historic once again.

Oko, Theif of Crowns

Veil of Summer

Once Upon a Time

Players will receive a wildcard in exchange for the banned cards, only if they didn’t receive one when they were banned in Standard last year.

“With bans now hitting across multiple formats, we need to slightly update our approach to Wildcard refunds for banned cards,” WotC said. “The basic rule is that players will get Wildcard refunds whenever a card is banned in either Standard or Historic, but you won’t receive multiple refunds for the same individual card.”

Brawl

Brawler’s Guildhall will return to MTG Arena from March 19 to April 16. The reward is Bladewing the Risen, which is legal to play in Historic and Brawl formats. Golos, Tireless Pilgrim was also banned from the Brawl format, but MTGA players won’t receive a wildcard in its place.

Gameplay

WotC has added an option to enable or disable gameplay warnings within the gameplay tab. This includes notifications when dealing damage to your own creatures, consuming Food, or playing duplicate Legendary cards.

Cards that deal damage based on their Toughness now use the term “Backbone” in the ability hangers.

Cards that can assign damage as if they had not been blocked now use the term “Unstoppable” in their ability hangers.

Additional cards now use a “soft confirm” (click on the card, “Activate Ability” button appears)

Cards like Underworld Breach, Skizzik, and Curious Obsession now identify if they will be destroyed/exiled at the end of turn.

March Arena events

Heirlooms of History Workshop event

Heirlooms of History Workshop runs from March 15 to 18.

The first win of each workshop will reward a Haversack of Favor that may contain 500 XP, 500 gold, or a Standard Rare/Mythic Rare IRC.

Workshops will continue every Monday at 10am CT through Wednesday at 11am CT.

Ranked Draft schedule

March 13 to 27: Ravnica Allegiance

March 27 to April 3: Core Set 2019

April 4 to 17: Theros Beyond Death

Historic Pauper

Dates: March 28 to April 4

Format: Historic Pauper (best-of-one)

Historic Challenge

Dates: April 11 to 13

Format: Traditional Historic (best-of-three)

Erebos’s’ Memoir of Death

Dates: March 21 to 23.

Format: Historic Brawl

Arena Cubed Sealed

Dates: April 4 to 16

More information can be found here. Additional detail expected to release later this month from WotC.

Cosmetics and Arena bundles

Jace pet

A toybox version of Jace, created by Rakdos Cult Guildmages, is available for purchase in the MTGA store.

20,000 gold

3,000 gems

Historic Anthology 1

Gold Historic Anthology 1 can now be purchased for 20,000 Gold in addition to the existing 3,400 Gem price.

Thalia Style bundle

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Helvault Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Lunarch Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Chapel Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Eldrazi Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Sleeve

The Thalia Style bundle costs 2,000 gems.

Turn Two bundle

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Meddling Mage

Nyx-Fleece Ram

Pack Rat

Brain Maggot

The Turn Two bundle costs 900 gems or 4,500 gold.

Gold Recycled Resources bundle

Secluded Steppe

Lonely Sandbar

Barren Moor

Forgotten Cave

Tranquil Thicket

The Gold Recycled Resources bundle costs 450 gems or 2,250 gold.

Gold Elder Enchantment bundle

Ancestral Mask

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Waste Not

Inexorable Tide

Virulent Plague

The Gold Elder Enchantment bundle costs 900 gems or 4,500 gold.

Land Lovers bundle

Terravore

Dragonmaster Outcast

Ghost Quarter

Knight of the Reliquary

Bojuka Bog

The Land Lovers bundle costs 900 gems or 4,500 gold.

Tricks and Tools bundle

Platinum Angel

Maelstrom Pulse,

Merrow Reejerey

Ranger of Eos

The Tricks and Tools bundle costs 800 gems or 4,000 gold.

Unsanctioned Basic lands

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

The Unsanctioned Basic lands cost 2,500 gems.

Hidden Squirrel lands

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

The Hidden Squirrel Lands costs 700 gems or 3,500 gold.

Bug fixes