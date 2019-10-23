Here are the best Brawl decks in Magic: The Gathering so far

Brawl is live in Magic tabletop and kicks off this weekend in MTG Arena with the Brawl Launch event—and several commanders are ready to claim wins and rewards.

Similar to the Commander format in Magic, Brawl decks consist of 59 single copy cards and a commander who’s either a legendary creature or planeswalker. Each card in the deck also has to match the colors of the commander and must be in the Standard format.

The Brawl Launch event will take place in MTG Arena from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. This is the first time players will get to test out their builds. There isn’t an established metagame in Brawl yet, but there are several top commanders and deck builds every player should try.

Alea, Artful Provocateur

Alea is a three-color commander (White, Blue, Black) who supports flying creatures and creates 1/1 faerie tokens anytime an artifact or enchantment spell is cast. Her colors allow players to add a good amount of control-based cards while stacking the battlefield with evasive tokens.

Top Standard cards to include in a Brawl deck commanded by Alea, Artful Provocateur include Arcane Signet, Smothering Tide, Witching Well, Shimmer Dragon, Mortify, and Frogify. And the best planeswalkers to add in for additional power and control are Teferi, Time Raveler, Narset, Parter of Veils, and Dovin, Grand Arbiter.

Other enchantment and artifact cards that fit well into an Alea commanded deck are Prison Realm, Conclave Tribunal, Oath of Kaya, Ethereal Absolution, Midnight Clock, Doom Foretold, Bag of Holding, and Golden Egg

Creatures are still needed to succeed, so choose wisely when crafting. Some ideal choices include Empyrean Eagle, Massacre Girl, Realm-Cloaked Giant, and Sephara, Sky’s Blade.

Oko, Thief of Crowns

It’s hard not to include the most broken planeswalker in Standard into the Brawl discussion, especially since he comes into play on turn three and possibly as a two-drop. And much like the Simic builds already rocking the Standard meta, Oko has a fair shot at causing havoc in Brawl.

A few cards every Oko commanded deck should include are Nissa, Who Shakes the World, Once Upon a Time, Hydroid Krasis, Brazen Borrower, and the squawking Gilded Goose.

But for Oko to succeed in Brawl, there needs to be a ramp strategy. Cards that help ramp Oko and Nissa to action are Maraleaf Pixie, Incubation Druid, and Arboreal Grazer.

And don’t forget to add additional Food options that can help with life, ramp, and beef up of Wicked Wolf. Adventure cards like Curious Pair can always supply a necessary Food token while Animating Faerie can turn it into a 4/4 creature token if Oko isn’t available.

Ayara, First of Locthwain

For players who prefer to run a mono-colored Brawl deck, Ayara is the most ideal commander in Black. The deck should include a healthy balance of removal via sacrificial creatures and triggers since Ayara can sacrifice a target to draw a card. She also provides you with one life every time a creature enters the battlefield and removes one point of life from opponents.

Top cards to include in an Ayara build are Heraldic Banner, Liliana, Dreadhorde General, Gutterbones, Priest of Forgotten Gods, and Dreadhorde Invasion.

Sacrificial cards that serve this deck well include Orzhov Enforcer, Piper of the Swarm (able to produce rats), and Order of Midnight. And the power of an Ayara deck comes from Cavalier of Night, God-Eternal Bontu, Spawn of Mayhem, Rankle, Master of Pranks, and Syr Conrad, the Grim.

The Brawl Launch event begins in MTG Arena on Oct. 24 and runs until Nov. 1. Weekly events will also be held every Wednesday starting Nov. 7.