Here are the 5 MTG Runes in Kaldheim

Enchantments are reaching new heights in Magic: The Gathering with the cycle of Kaldheim Aura Runes.

Two new enchantment types were introduced to Magic within the Kaldheim set: Rune and Shard. Runes are an evolved version of auras, able to enchant either a creature or Equipment. Each of the five Runes in the KHM cycle represents a Magic color and draws a card upon entering the battlefield, creating new opportunities for Constellation builds. Green and Red Runes pump stats while also adding a keyword. Black, White, and Blue add a keyword.

Rune of Might

Image via Wizards of the Coast

CMC: 1(G)

Type: Enchantment—Aura Rune

Rarity: Uncommon

Passive: Enchant permanent

First ability: When Rune of Might enters the battlefield, draw a card.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it gets +1/+1 and has Trample.

As long as enchanted permanent is an Equipment, it has “Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has Trample.”

Rune of Might slots into most mono-Green, Selesnya, and Gruul decks. The aura Rune also has the best stats out of the five in the cycle, able to pump a creature +1/+1 and provide it Trample.

Rune of Flight

Image via Wizards of the Coast

CMC 1(U)

Type: Enchantment—Aura Rune

Rarity: Uncommon

Passive: Enchant permanent

First ability: When Rune of Flight enters the battlefield, draw a card.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it has Flying.

As long as enchanted permanent is an Equipment, it has “Equipped creature has Flying.”

Rune of Flight will likely see more KHM Limited play than Standard. Adding evasion to a creature and drawing a card in Limited typically provides a player an advantage that can get turned into a win.

Rune of Speed

Image via Wizards of the Coast

CMC: 1(R)

Type: Enchantment—Aura Rune

Rarity: Uncommon

Passive: Enchant permanent

First ability: When Rune of Speed enters the battlefield, draw a card.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it gets +1/0 and has Haste.

As long as enchanted permanent is an Equipment, it has “Equipped creature gets +1/0 and has Haste.”

Rune of Speed slots nicely into Aggro builds but remains somewhat vulnerable in that it doesn’t pump a creature’s defense, just its attack. The Aura Rune is viable in Limited, simply for the card-draw factor.

Rune of Mortality

Image via Wizards of the Coast

CMC: 1(B)

Type: Enchantment—Aura Rune

Rarity: Uncommon

Passive: Enchant permanent

First ability: When Rune of Mortality enters the battlefield, draw a card.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it has Deathtouch.

As long as enchanted permanent is an Equipment, it has “Equipped creature has Deathtouch.”

Rune of Mortality will thrive in Limited due to its ability to add Deathtouch to a creature or Equipment. It may also see Standard play, depending on the meta.

Rune of Sustenance

Image via Wizards of the Coast

CMC: 1(W)

Type: Enchantment—Aura Rune

Rarity: Uncommon

Passive: Enchant permanent

First ability: When Rune of Sustenance enters the battlefield, draw a card.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it has Lifelink.

As long as enchanted permanent is an Equipment, it has “Equipped creature has Lifelink.”

Lifelink doesn’t add value like Flying or Deathtouch in the Limited format. But Rune of Sustenance will find a home in Lifegain builds throughout Standard, Historic, and Commander.

Runeforge Champion

Image via Wizards of the Coast

CMC: 2(W)

Type: Creature—Dwarf Warrior

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When Runeforge Champion enters the battlefield, you may search your library and/or graveyard for a Rune card, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you search your library this way, shuffle it. You may pay (one) rather than pay the mana cost for Rune spells you cast.

Synergizing with the five Runes is a White Dwarf Warrior, Runeforge Champion. He’s a three-drop 2/3 who lets a player search their library, and/or graveyard, for a Rune card upon entering the battlefield. In addition to tutor, the Dwarf Warrior reduces the casting cost of any Rune spells.