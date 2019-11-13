Gruul Adventure shakes up MTG Arena Emerald Division metagame

Two Magic Pro League players seeking a day-one bye at Mythic Championship VII aren’t playing the dominant Food archetype in MTG Arena’s last week of MPL Weekly.

The Standard metagame in Magic: The Gathering is expected to dramatically change on Nov. 18 with cards like Oko, Thief of Crowns, Once Upon a Time, and Gilded Goose on the chopping block. But until then, there’s still one week of MPL matches to play.

Emerald Division round-robin matches have begun in the Magic Pro League, and Brad Nelson and Seth Manfield are playing Gruul Adventure as opposed to the popular Sulata Food deck.

Seth Manfield: Gruul Adventure

Brad Nelson: Gruul Adventure

Márcio Carvalho: Sultai Food

Christian Hauk: Sultai Food

Carlos Romão: Sultai Food

Mike Sigrist: Sultai Food

Ben Stark: Sultai Food

Lee Shi Tian: Bant Food

Gruul Adventure was one of the few non-Food decks that stood out at Mythic Championship VI this past weekend. Created by Javier Dominguez, the deck beat out Food archetypes 65.2 percent of the time.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Both Gruul Adventure decks in the Emerald Division being played by Manfield and Nelson are an exact copy of the main deck Dominguez played at MCVI. The sideboard, however, has been slightly altered.

Gruul Adventure is designed to hit fast and hard while gaining tempo through Edgewall Innkeeper. Oko turning key cards into 3/3 elks and removal spells are a concern, which is why there are multiple copies of Veil of Summer and Sorcerous Spyglass in the sideboard.

Domri’s Ambush beefs up creatures while removing threats and Embercleave quickly finishes off an opponent.

Related: Here are the best MTG non-Oko decks from Mythic Championship VI

Results from the MPL Emerald Division round-robin MTG Arena matches should be posted by Nov. 14 or 15 with the playoffs taking place on Nov. 16 at 2pm CT.