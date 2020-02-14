Gods reign in Magic Secret Lair: Theros Stargazing

Another Secret Lair has arrived in Magic: The Gathering and it’ll be on sale during Magic World Championship XXVI.

Theros Stargazing went on sale today and it’ll be available until the conclusion of Magic World Championship XXVI on Feb. 16. Previous Secret Lair drops offered by Wizards of the Coast only ran for 24 hours, but the Theros Stargazing drops will be available all weekend. Each box is priced at $39.99 and there’s a bundle of all five God drops priced at $149.99.

The new Magic Secret Lair features a God theme, containing five boxes and a bundle. Each drop box contains a total of three Gods, including the Theros: Beyond Death feature God. Every card in Theros Stargazing was illustrated by Jason. A. Engle.

Heliod

Heliod, God of the Sun

Iroas, God of Victory

Karramerra, God of Harvests

Thassa

Thassa, God of the Sea

Ephara, God of the Polis

Kruphix, God of Horizons

Erebos

Erebos, God of the Dead

Athreos, God of Passage

Phenax, God of Deception

Purphoros

Purphoros, God of the Forge

Mogis, God of Slaughter

Keranos, God of Storms

Nylea

Nylea, God of the Hunt

Xenagos, God of Revels

Pharika, God of Affliction

Players can purchase a Secret Lair Theros Stargazing box or bundle via a special WotC website. But the site isn’t time or information friendly.

Consumers are immediately placed in line and can’t view the site until it’s their turn. Once they’ve entered the site, players only have 10 minutes to make a decision or risk waiting in line once again. Estimated wait times for the Theros Stargazing Secret Lair drops have been around four to six minutes.