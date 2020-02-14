Gods reign in Magic Secret Lair: Theros Stargazing

Another Secret Lair has arrived in Magic: The Gathering and it’ll be on sale during Magic World Championship XXVI.
Theros Stargazing went on sale today and it’ll be available until the conclusion of Magic World Championship XXVI on Feb. 16. Previous Secret Lair drops offered by Wizards of the Coast only ran for 24 hours, but the Theros Stargazing drops will be available all weekend. Each box is priced at $39.99 and there’s a bundle of all five God drops priced at $149.99.
The new Magic Secret Lair features a God theme, containing five boxes and a bundle. Each drop box contains a total of three Gods, including the Theros: Beyond Death feature God. Every card in Theros Stargazing was illustrated by Jason. A. Engle.
Heliod
- Heliod, God of the Sun
- Iroas, God of Victory
- Karramerra, God of Harvests
Thassa
- Thassa, God of the Sea
- Ephara, God of the Polis
- Kruphix, God of Horizons
Erebos
- Erebos, God of the Dead
- Athreos, God of Passage
- Phenax, God of Deception
Purphoros
- Purphoros, God of the Forge
- Mogis, God of Slaughter
- Keranos, God of Storms
Nylea
- Nylea, God of the Hunt
- Xenagos, God of Revels
- Pharika, God of Affliction
Players can purchase a Secret Lair Theros Stargazing box or bundle via a special WotC website. But the site isn’t time or information friendly.
Consumers are immediately placed in line and can’t view the site until it’s their turn. Once they’ve entered the site, players only have 10 minutes to make a decision or risk waiting in line once again. Estimated wait times for the Theros Stargazing Secret Lair drops have been around four to six minutes.