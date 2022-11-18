Get 30 booster packs in MTG’s Standard Metagame Challenge, but only if you’re good enough

The Standard Metagame Challenge returns to MTG Arena this weekend, featuring new and reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards from The Brothers’ War.

Scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 21 is the MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge. The event is played in a best-of-three format with an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems. It’s a moderately priced event that can reward players with up to 30 BRO booster packs and 5,000 gold. The catch is that players can only suffer one loss while attempting to hit a maximum of seven wins.

New cards from The Brothers’ War set have shaken up the Standard Constructed meta. Several new and existing MTG meta decks have emerged since the digital release took place on Nov. 15, showcasing multiple aggressive builds and reanimation shenanigans.

Cards like Portal to Phyrexia in conjunction with One with the Multiverse and Repair and Recharge have spurred graveyard shenanigans in the Jesaki colors White, Blue, and Red. Players who want to have Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim reach his ultimate quickly can accomplish the impossible and Rakdos Sacrifice is back on the Standard meta menu.

Related: Best MTG decks for Standard Metagame Challenge The Brothers’ War

Artifacts are the main focus of The Brothers’ War set, featuring new and returning mechanics that let players cast creatures from the graveyard for Meld them together to create a giant legendary that quickly ends games. The new set contains three planeswalkers, along with a soldier tribal theme in the colors White and Blue.