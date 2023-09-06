GenCon thieves caught and charged for theft of MTG cards, Dungeons and Dragons books

An alleged theft of Magic: The Gathering cards, along with Dungeons & Dragons books that took place during GenCon has resulted in two men getting charged, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and a Sept. 5 report from Polygon.

GenCon 2023 featured a packed house, with many showing up to get their hands on Dinsey Lorcana: The First Chapter products and play the trading card game for the first time. Not everyone at the convention had good intentions, though. Two men, who have been identified as Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Giaume, were caught on camera stealing a pallet of product from Pastimes Comics & Games. A joint investigation between the states of Indiana and New York has resulted in both men getting charged with felony theft.

The contents that were stolen have been identified as Magic: The Gathering cards, along with Dungeons & Dragons books. If found guilty, both men could serve up to six years and prison and have to pay a $10,000 USD fine according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Security footage from GenCon shows the men loading up a pallet of boxes wrapped in plastic from the convention in Indiana. Additional footage also shows the men leaving the event in a 2023 Nissan Murano packed with cardboard boxes. It was also reported by a contractor for a booth shared by Asmodee and Atomic Mass Games that two men had apparently tried to break into the space, with the contractor getting a photo of Dunbar before the men left.

The story takes an odd turn following the events of GenCon as police in Indiana and New York attempt to track down Dunbar and Giaume. A New York attorney helped break the case, according to Polygon, with the attorney calling police to notify them that their client had been “coerced” into purchasing the pallet of stolen goods for $4,000.

The alleged value of the goods, however, was likely closer to $300,000. All products are in police custody and are being held as evidence.

