Gear up for the Metagame Challenge on MTG Arena this weekend

It’s time to test out those new M20 brews this weekend with the return of the Metagame Challenge on MTG Arena.

Starting Friday on MTGA, the Competitive Metagame Challenge will put all the new decks in Standard to the test, as only the best archetypes will reign supreme. There are some new brews in the meta, like Elementals and Lifelink Vampires, but are they good enough to take on Esper Hero and Chandra Aggro?

The Metagame Challenge on MTGA is a Standard Constructed event in which players bring a deck with a minimum of 60 cards into the tournament. Players are only allowed one loss in a best-of-three format, so only bring the best-brewed decks and make sure those sideboards have answers.

The rewards for the Metagame Challenge are the best part of the tournament if you don’t include bragging rights. Because let’s face it, only the best go 7-0. Players can earn up to 5,000 gold and 30 booster packs of the M20 set, or you can leave out with nothing.

Here’s a breakdown of the rewards for the MTGA Metagame Challenge:

0 Wins: 500 Gold

1 Win: 1000 Gold

2 Wins: 1500 Gold and 1 Core Set 2020 Boosters

3 Wins: 2000 Gold and 3 Core Set 2020 Boosters

4 Wins: 2500 Gold and 5 Core Set 2020 Boosters

5 Wins: 3000 Gold and 10 Core Set 2020 Boosters

6 Wins: 4000 Gold and 20 Core Set 2020 Boosters

7 Wins: 5000 Gold and 30 Core Set 2020 Boosters

Since the ultimate rewards are plentiful, the Metagame Challenge does have an entry fee. Costing slightly less than Limited tournaments on MTGA, the event costs either 400 in gems or 2,000 in gold. Just doing a daily will earn you a minimum of $500 gold, so save the coin and put your brews to the test all weekend long.